Two killed in two-vehicle crash near Roscoe

DPS says the crash happened Tuesday at US 84 and Business US 84, 800 feet northwest of Roscoe.

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A driver and her passenger were killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Roscoe.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report said it happened at approximately 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on US 84 and Business US 84, 800 feet northwest of Roscoe.

The report states a car driven by Lisa Whisenant Merxbauer, 66, of San Antonio was at the Business 84/US 84 intersection, traveling southeast and a semi-truck, driven by Nelson Sierra DeJesus, 56, of Sweetwater was traveling on US 84E. Merxbauer failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign and entered the intersection, causing the semi-truck to hit her car on the driver's side.