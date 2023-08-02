Two killed in two-vehicle crash near Roscoe

NOLAN COUNTY, Texas — A driver and her passenger were killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash near Roscoe.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report said it happened at approximately 4:51 p.m. Tuesday on US 84 and Business US 84, 800 feet northwest of Roscoe.
The report states a car driven by Lisa Whisenant Merxbauer, 66, of San Antonio was at the Business 84/US 84 intersection, traveling southeast and a semi-truck, driven by Nelson Sierra DeJesus, 56, of Sweetwater was traveling on US 84E. Merxbauer failed to yield the right-of-way from a stop sign and entered the intersection, causing the semi-truck to hit her car on the driver's side.
Merxbauer and her passenger, Robin Lawrence Williams, 65, of Lubbock, were both pronounced dead at the scene. DeJesus was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital for treatment and released.