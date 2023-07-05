Two SUVs collide at busy San Angelo intersection

Two SUVs crashed Wednesday afternoon near downtown San Angelo. One driver was taken to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of minor injuries.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A crash involving two SUVs near downtown San Angelo Wednesday afternoon slowed traffic as San Angelo Police and Fire departments worked the scene.

San Angelo Police Department Officer N. Long said a black Infinity SUV was traveling northbound on South Koenigheim Street and a blue Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on West Beauregard Avenue.

"At this time, it's unknown who disregarded the red light," Long said. "But the units collided in the intersection."

He said the driver of the Equinox was taken to Shannon Medical Center for minor injuries.