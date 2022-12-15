The crash occurred at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 14 on FM 2053.

LYNN COUNTY, Texas — Two teenagers were killed in a fatal crash in Lynn County on December 14.

The incident occurred at 7:45 p.m. on FM 2053. The passengers in the vehicle, 18-year-old Jaydn Taylor Boyd and a 15-year-old, were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver, who was also 15 years old, was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with incapacitating injuries. All three people inside the vehicle were from O'Donnell.

The initial investigation revealed that the vehicle, a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado, was traveling westbound on FM 2053. The Silverado veered off to the eastbound lane went into the south ditch. The vehicle then tried to overcorrect, which caused it to go back from the eastbound lane to the westbound lane. The Silverado finally overcorrected once again and entered into a side skid as it traveled southwest across FM 2053 and into the south ditch. The Silverado rolled over before it came to a complete stop.

The 15-year-old who passed away yesterday was a student at O'Donnell ISD. The district released a statement and said:

"We regret to inform you that there has been an accident involving O'Donnell ISD students. The school will be open tomorrow at the regular time and buses will run but we will not be taking attendance. All events and semester tests scheduled for tomorrow are cancelled. We will have counselors available at both the elementary and secondary campuses. The counselors will arrive at 9:00 and will be available for students, parents, faculty, staff and community members. O'Donnell has continued to love and support one another through difficult times, and we will once again need to support and pray for each other during this time. The district will seek to support families involved in any way possible."