Tyler ISD installs signs warning of armed personnel on campuses

TYLER, Texas — Tyler ISD is in the process of installing signs at campus entrances to let visitors that some employees are armed.

Jennifer Hines, Tyler ISD chief communications officer, said the district is putting in the signs. It reads, "Tyler ISD personnel are armed and may use whatever force necessary to protect our students and staff."

"We have the third-largest police force in Smith County. Our safety measures for this year include increasing the police force to thirty-four officers to allow for one armed officer based on every elementary school campus and more than one armed officer at the secondary schools," Hines said. "We hope this warning will be one more deterrent for anyone thinking about harming our students and staff."

In August, Tyler ISD approved the Guardian Plan, allowing district employees to have access to certain firearms in schools, board meetings and at school-related events.

Each employee approved to be part of the Guardian Plan will have specialized training in intervention, management of hostage situations and other topics the board may determine necessary, according to Tyler ISD.