Memphis Fire Department says it will conclude internal investigation into Tyre Nichols' death next week

The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with the initial care of Nichols on Jan. 7 were relieved of duty.

Example video title will go here for this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department said Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, it is currently reviewing video from the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and Memphis Police and will conclude an internal investigation early next week.

The fire department confirmed with ABC24 Monday that two of its employees involved with the initial care of Nichols on Jan. 7 were relieved of duty pending an investigation. In a statement, MFD said it did not receive full access to the footage until Friday due to the criminal investigation.

MFD did not release the names of the two employees, but said they were relieved of duty while an internal investigation is conducted.

Five Memphis Police officers who were fired for their involvement in Nichols' death have been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, official misconduct, and official oppression. MPD said Demetrius Haley, Tadarrius Bean, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith were found to be "directly responsible for the physical abuse of Mr. Nichols.”

Nichols died Jan. 10, 2023, following the traffic stop on Jan. 7. Memphis Police said they tried to stop Nichols for reckless driving in the area of Raines Rd. and Ross Rd. They said a confrontation occurred when officers approached Nichols, and he ran away. MPD said a second confrontation occurred, and Nichols told officers he was short of breath before being taken to St. Francis hospital in critical condition.