Ukrainian woman living in San Angelo shares her thoughts, feelings on the war abroad

One year after Russia invaded Ukraine, Anastasiia Delebis still worries for her family back home.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Anastasiia Delebis was born in Lviv, Ukraine, a bustling city hub popular amongst travelers.

"My city is very beautiful and very old," Delebis said. "We have a lot of historical places and it's usually a big tourist place...I miss is everyday."

Approximately two and a half years ago, Delebis decided to leave her home country and move abroad to the United States despite never having been before.

She ended up in San Angelo, where she has been living with her husband -a recently retired member of the Air Force- ever since.

Upon moving to the U.S., Delebis faced various challenges including language barriers, less walkability and adjusting to the imperial system instead of metric for temperature, street signs, etc.

Little did she know that in 2022, her home country would become a war zone. A year later in 2023, Delebis reflects on the day it all began.

"All my family, friends just started messaging me and trying to call me saying, 'The war just started. They [are] attacking us,'" Delebis said.

The rest of her family was still living in Ukraine when Russia first attacked on Feb. 24, 2022. At the beginning, they fled to neighboring eastern European countries.

"And I remember none of us slept for two days straight," Delebis said.

"And we just try to be in touch all the time with everybody who is currently in Ukraine and it was just scary, you couldn't believe it's actually happening," she added.

Now, Delebis' family members have returned to their home country but the fear still remains.

New attacks increase anxiety as Delebis is often left wondering whether her family has been directly impacted.

She even has a cousin in the Ukrainian military who has seen the intensity of the war firsthand.

Despite the ever-present fear that comes with the war, Delebis says she remains hopeful thanks to community connections including her husband, co-workers and friends.

"I hear almost everyday from someone that they are praying for me and for my home and for my family and it's just very, very sweet," Delebis said.

Last year, she also helped create a humanitarian drive for Ukrainians in need.

Since the war first began, there have been approximately 450 killed children and approximately 6,826 killed civilians, according to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights.

Mostly, Delebis wants people to remember in 2023 the war is not yet over and people are still being killed everyday.

"Hopefully we're gonna see this victory day," she said.

A year since the war began and Delebis still remembers the first attacks as if they just occurred.