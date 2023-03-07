Meet the winner of Miss Texas 2023

Ellie Breaux entered the Miss Texas pageant after being named Miss Tarrant County 2023.

DALLAS — Ellie Breaux graduated from the University of North Texas in May -- and just over a month later, she was crowned Miss Texas 2023.

Talk about an eventful year!

Over the weekend, the annual Miss Texas pageant was held, as women from throughout the state represented their regions, counties and cities in a competition to vie for the ultimate prize.

"I still can't believe this is real life. I am constantly having to look at myself in the mirror to be sure I'm not dreaming," Breaux wrote in an Instagram post.

Breaux entered the pageant as Miss Tarrant County 2023. According to her scholarship donation page, she recently graduated from UNT with a bachelor's in marketing.

She wrote that she previously competed in Miss Texas events and placed second runner-up while in college.

Breaux was also a member of the University of North Texas Dance Team.

"We are so proud of you and your perseverance and determination to never give up on your dreams!" the dance team wrote in a congratulatory Instagram post. "You are going to be the most gracious, vivacious and fierce @missamericatx and we will be cheering you on all the way to Miss America!"

As the daughter of a Houston police officer, Breaux wrote that she hopes to use her pageant opportunities to promote her "Cops in the Community" initiative, which looks to bridge the gap between local communities and police officers.

"My goal is for our children to perceive police officers as heroes rather than adversaries," she wrote.

Breaux will now represent the state of Texas in the 2024 Miss America pageant.