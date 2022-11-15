Lockdown ends at UNT Health Science Center in Fort Worth after threat of 'potential violence,' university officials say

According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff, there was a potential for violence near the IREB building.

FORT WORTH, Texas — The University of North Texas called for a lockdown over a possible threat of violence at the Health Science Center campus in Fort Worth Wednesday afternoon.

According to a “Red Alert” message sent out to students and staff around 12:30 p.m., there was a potential for violence near the Interdisciplinary Research & Education Building (IREB). The message stated for people to seek immediate shelter inside a secure location.

A spokesperson with UNT told WFAA reporter Rebecca Lopez that Fort Worth police officers were called to the campus in response of a report of someone possibly carrying a rifle.

Lopez said dozens of police units were on scene, and a SWAT team entered the building.

Around 2:25 p.m. university officials said an all clear was given and the "emergency condition" was over -- so all activities can return to normal.