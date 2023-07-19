UPDATE: Boil water notice on San Angelo's southeast side rescinded

This information comes from the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality and crews are currently working on scene.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (3:40 p.m. July 20): The boil water notice for residents of southeast San Angelo has been lifted, according to the City of San Angelo.

Here's what residents should know to do after a boil water notice is lifted:

Flush household pipes/faucets first:

To flush your plumbing, run all your cold water faucets on full for at least five minutes each. If your service connection is long or complex (like in an apartment building) consider flushing for a longer period. Your building superintendent or landlord should be able to advise you on longer flushing times. Automatic ice makers:

Dump existing ice and flush the water feed lines by making and discarding three batches of ice cubes. Wipe down the ice bin with a disinfectant. If your water feed line to the machine is longer than 20 feet, increase to five batches. Water heaters, water coolers, in line filters, and other appliances with direct water connections or water tanks:

Run enough water to completely replace at least one full volume of all lines and tanks. If your filters are near the end of their life, replace them. Water softeners:

Run through a regeneration cycle. Reverse Osmosis (RO) units:

Replace pre-filters, check owner's manual. Replace other water filters, as they are disposable and may be contaminated. This applies especially to carbon filters and others that are near the end of their life.

Contact the COSA Water Utilities Department with any questions at 325-657-4209, or at 301 W. Beauregard Ave.

UPDATE (11:35 a.m. July 20): Southeast San Angelo residents remain under a boil water notice July 20 following a July 19 water main break.

Crews are currently on scene and the City will alert the public with any updates.

ORIGINAL STORY: Various parts of Southeast San Angelo have been advised to boil water before use following a July 19 water main break.

Particular areas include Tres Rios, Belaire, Glenmore, Goodfellow Air Force Base, Christoval Road and Janie Lane to Butterfly Lane along FM 1223.

According to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, residents in these areas should boil and cool water for two minutes if being used for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, washing hands or hair and/or making ice.

This information is especially important for children, senior citizens and individuals with weakened immune systems.

As such, it is advised to share updates with those in the affected areas.

The public water system will provide updates as to when the water is safe to consume.