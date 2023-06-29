UPDATE: Broadway fires in Sweetwater contained

For the second day in a row, fire crews are responding to a major fire in Nolan County. As of Thursday night, five fires were reported as contained.

SWEETWATER, Texas — UPDATE (4:50 p.m. June 29): The City of Sweetwater provided an update Thursday afternoon about a fire in the city.

At approximately 1:28 p.m. Thursday, the Sweetwater Fire Department received a report of a fire burning near the 2800 block of East Broadway.

SFD and the Sweetwater Police Department responded and found multiple fires burning along the Union Pacific Railroad tracks as a westbound train was passing.

As of 4:45 p.m. Thursday, a total of five fires were burning - two of which are mostly contained and two are becoming more controlled.

The main fire has burned several vehicles and buildings and has threatened several other properties and City equipment.

Both east and westbound traffic is closed on Buisness IH20 because of smoke and the proximity of the fire.

Multiple agencies remain on scene including the Lake Sweetwater Volunteer Fire Department, Nolan Volunteer Fire Department, Trent Volunteer Fire Department, Roby Volunteer Fire Department, Merkel Volunteer Fire Department, Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department, Snyder Fire Department, Abilene Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service. The Mitchell County EMS director and Fisher County EMS are also on scene.

ORIGINAL STORY: For the second day in a row, multiple fire departments and volunteer fire departments are responding to a major fire in Nolan County.

Wednesday, the Rolling Pin Fire began in the county. As of Wednesday night, the Texas A&M Forest Service said it had burned 150 acres and was 95% contained.

At 1:42 p.m. Thursday, the Roscoe Volunteer Fire Department said it was responding to a "major incident" in Sweetwater, along with multiple departments, including Roby and Trent.

The RVFD said on its Facebook page drivers should avoid East Broadway around Atmos.

At 2:22 p.m. Thursday, the RVFD said the Texas A&M Forest Service, Trent, Merkel, Snyder and Roby fire departments were on the way to help a very active fire. East Broadway is shut down and drivers are asked avoid the area.

The City of Sweetwater Fire Department and Ambulance Service said on social media, "We are currently battling several fires on East Broadway near the USG entrance. The following roads are blocked:

All of East Broadway from 2800blk to the East interchange of IH20, exit 247 IH20 and Bluebonnet at Hwy 70 and Broadway."

FOX West Texas has a reporter on the way to the area. More information will be posted as it becomes available.