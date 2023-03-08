UPDATE: Midland PD identifies special needs 'teen', Cordarius, as 24-year-old man

Cordarius' mother was arrested Monday for exploitation of a disabled individual in the case that has received national attention.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Police Department said Monday afternoon it has positively identified a young man officers found wandering alone in January. At the time, he was identified as special-needs, non-verbal teen, "Cordarius".

The department's ongoing investigation revealed he is 24-year-old Cordarius Lashun Pegues of Midland.

His mother, Charlotte Latasha Pegues, 47, of Midland, was arrested Monday for exploitation of a disabled individual.

Midland residents as well as people and agencies across the country helped officials involved with the case in identifying Cordarius. Police took fingerprints and DNA to try to identify Cordarius as they were searching for his family or someone who knew his identity.

In an MPD release, City of Midland officials, the Midland Police Department and all agencies involved thanked everyone for their overwhelming support and help.