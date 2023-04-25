UPDATE: Roscoe student dies in Fort Worth hospital

Roscoe CISD Superintendent Guillermo Mancha Jr. released a statement saying a student tried to take his own life at school Monday.

ROSCOE, Texas — The Roscoe Collegiate Independent School District said that a student tried to take his own life at school Monday. Guillermo Mancha Jr., RCISD superintendent, said the student intended to harm himself and no one else was threatened by him.

The student was taken to Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital in Sweetwater, then airlifted to Cook Children's Medical Center for treatment. In a statement, Mancha said the student's injury was "severe."

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Monday afternoon the student was in critical condition at Cook.

RCISD was evacuated and searched for the safety of students and employees. Mancha said the incident remains under investigation of the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by the Texas Rangers. The Roscoe Police Department, Sweetwater Police Department and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers all responded to the scene.