The SAPD said the child's parents have been found.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — UPDATE (1:52 p.m.): San Angelo Police said the child has been identified and the parents have been located.

ORIGINAL STORY: The San Angelo Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying the child in the photo.

The SAPD said the child is proximately 1 to 2 years old and was last seen walking eastbound on Field Street.