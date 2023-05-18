Updated bell schedules for SAISD middle and high schools

The updates will take place at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — SAISD middle school and high school campuses will adjust to a new bell schedule at the start of the 2023-2024 school year.

Affected schools will include Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School, Lone Star Middle School, Central High School, Central High School on Oakes, and Lake View High School.

This decision was made after receiving feedback from multiple stakeholders.

The new schedules are listed below:

Glenn Middle School, Lincoln Middle School and Lone Star Middle School 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell-8:00 am

1st Period-8:04 - 8:54 am

2nd Period-8:58 - 9:48 am

3rd Period-9:52 - 10:42 am

6th Grade - Lunch -10:42 - 11:12 am

6th Grade - 4th Period -11:16 am - 12:06 pm

6th Grade - 5th Period -2:10 - 1:00 pm

7th Grade - 4th Period -10:46 - 11:36 am

7th Grade - Lunch-11:36 am - 12:06 pm

7th Grade - 5th Period-12:10 - 1:00 pm

8th Grade - 4th Period-10:46 - 11:36 am

8th Grade - 5th Period-11:40 am - 12:30 pm

8th Grade - Lunch-12:30 - 1:00 pm

6th Period-1:04 - 1:54 pm

7th Period-1:58 - 2:48 pm

8th Period -2:52 - 3:42 pm

Acceleration/Enrichment -3:42 - 4:15 pm

Central High School (Main) 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell -8:10am

1st Period -8:20 - 9:11 am

2nd Period-9:19 - 10:09 am

3rd Period-10:17 - 11:07 am

4th Period -11:15 am - 12:05 pm

5th Period-12:13 - 1:06 pm

Acceleration/Enrichment -1:06 - 1:33 pm

Lunch-1:33 - 2:03 pm

6th Period -2:11 - 3:01 pm

7th Period-3:09 - 3:59 pm

Central High School on Oakes 2023-2024 Bell Schedule

First Bell-8:10 am

1st Period-8:20 - 9:15 am

2nd Period-9:19 - 10:13 am

3rd Period-10:17 - 11:11 am

4th Period-11:15 am - 12:18 pm

5th Period -12:18 - 2:07 pm

A - Lunch-12:18 - 12:48 pm

A - Class-12:52 - 2:07 pm

B - Class12:22 - 1:00 pm

B - Lunch-1:00 - 1:30 pm

B - Class-1:34 - 2:07 pm

C - Class-12:22 - 1:33 pm

C - Lunch -1:37 - 2:07 pm

6th Period-2:11 - 3:05 pm

7th Period-3:09 - 3:59 pm

Lake View High School 2022-2023 Bell Schedule

Acceleration/Enrichment

7:55 - 8:15 am

First Bell-8:15 am

1st Period -8:20 - 9:12 am

2nd Period-9:17 - 10:09 am

3rd Period/Announcements -10:14 - 11:12 am

4th Period-11:17 am - 12:09 pm

5th Period, 11th–12th Grade-12:14 - 1:09 pm

9th–10th Acceleration/Enrichment-12:14 - 12:39 pm

9th–10th Lunch (Closed Campus)-12:39 - 1:09 pm

5th Period, 9th–10th Grade-1:14 - 2:08 pm

11th –12th Acceleration/Enrichment -1:14 - 1:38 pm

11th–12th Lunch (Open Campus)-1:38 - 2:08 pm

6th Period-2:13 - 3:04 pm

7th Period-3:09 - 3:59 pm