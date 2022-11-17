Need tires rotated? New data shows nearly half the vehicles on the road are behind on maintenance

Nearly half of the cars on the road in the U.S. need maintenance, according to a CARFAX report.

The holiday travel season is here and 49 million drivers are expected to put some miles on their vehicles during the Thanksgiving holiday. But before you jump in the car and head to grandma’s house, you might want to give that ride a little love.

Data from CARFAX shows that nearly half of the vehicles that are on the road are overdue for a tire rotation.

Tire rotations help to avoid:

Uneven tread wear patterns

Unreliable handling

CARFAX also reports that 30% of vehicles are behind on oil changes.

Oil changes are important to ensure:

Proper engine lubrication

Debris and sludge are flushed out

Engine temperature is well-regulated

Best engine performance

Optimal gas mileage

“It’s going to cost you less over the course of your ownership,” Emilie Voss, with CARFAX, said. “It’s going to make the car worth more. We know on average that a vehicle that’s well-maintained sells for about $2,000 more when you go to sell it over the course of its lifetime.”

Another piece of data released by CARFAX is that one-in-five cars have an open recall that hasn’t been fixed.