Authorities actively searching for 2 people on board plane that crashed off Venice Beach

The flight took off from Venice, according to authorities. An active search is underway.

VENICE, Fla. — Two people were on board a small plane that crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after taking off from the Venice airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The FAA said a single-engine Piper PA-28 took off around 7:30 p.m. Saturday from the Venice Municipal Airport and crashed into the Gulf of Mexico shortly after take off.

Few details have been released, but the FAA did confirm that two people were on board when the plane crashed.

The Coast Guard said multiple agencies are actively performing a search near Venice Beach for at least one person and the missing plane.

#Breaking the Coast Guard is assisting local agencies in the search for a missing person & single engine aircraft 1 mile off Venice beach Fl, by water & air. Any info can be reported to CG Sector St.Pete @ (727) 824-7506. — USCGSoutheast (@USCGSoutheast) December 4, 2022

According to Venice police, recreational divers found a body in the water that officers said may be connected to the plane crash. However, no plane has been recovered, police said.

The FAA said its agency and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and will provide any updates.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for more details.