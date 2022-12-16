Veteran law enforcement officer dies from sudden medical event

The Tom Green County Sheriff's Office said Correctional Officer Howard Miller died Sunday morning at his home.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Retired San Angelo Police Officer Howard Miller died Sunday morning at his home.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office announced Miller's death Monday afternoon on social media. After his retirement from the SAPD, Miller served as a TGC correctional officer since May 2021.

The Sheriff's Office said Miller suffered a sudden medical event at his home in San Angelo.

According to a 2014 SAPD release, Miller was hired Sept. 16, 1980, as a SAPD dispatcher. He then became a police officer Oct. 1, 1981, and was promoted to master police officer in October 1987.

Miller was then reassigned to the K-9 Division in September 1994, where he remained the remainder of his 32-year career with the department until his retirement in 2014.

"Howard always had a smile on his face and he loved his job. He was a joy to be around and a treasured friend to all, he will be deeply missed. Please keep Howard, his wife Denise, and his family in your thoughts and prayers," the release said.