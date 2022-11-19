Veterans Day freebies and deals for West Texas

Some restaurants and businesses are offering free deals and discounts for those who served in the U.S. military.

TEXAS, USA — Some restaurants and businesses in the Concho Valley and the Big Country are looking to take off some of the stress from inflation, especially those who've made a sacrifice to serve in the United States military.

Most places will require military ID, proof of service or a Military Advantage ID number.

7-Eleven: Veterans get a free quarter-pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog Nov. 11. Available in-store and via delivery through the 7NOW app.

Angelo Dining: All active military personnel and veterans receive a free lunch in The CAF.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free order of 10 boneless wings and fries Nov. 11. Must show valid proof of service. Dine-in only.

Chili's: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu Nov. 11. Available for dine-in only.

Chuck E. Cheese: On Nov. 11, active-duty military, National Guard and veterans get a free personal single-topping pizza with valid military ID or proof of military service. Not available for delivery.

Cicis Pizza: Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet Nov. 11. Offer is for dine-in only and does not include a drink.

Circle K: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free medium coffee all day Nov. 11 at every location that serves coffee.

Cotton Patch Café: Veterans and active-duty military get a free chicken fried steak or chicken fried chicken entrée with a valid military ID on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Veterans get a complimentary slice of double chocolate fudge Coca-Cola cake in-store or online Nov. 11.

Denny's: On Nov. 11, all active, non-active and retired military personnel will receive a complimentary Grand Slam. Offer valid for dine-in only at participating locations from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin' Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military get a free donut of their choice Nov. 11 at participating locations. Offer available in-store only. Not available for orders from On-the-Go Mobile Ordering through the Dunkin’ Mobile App.

Freddy's Frozen Custard and Steakburgers: Veterans and active military personnel who visit Nov. 11 receive a free Freddy’s original double with cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

Golden Corral: Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close - includes a free 'thank you' meal - for dine-in only.

Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Huddle House: Active-duty military members and veterans get a free MVP Breakfast Platter Nov. 11.

IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free red, white & blueberry pancakes at participating locations Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active-duty military get a free lunch combo at participating stores from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. In-store only.

Logan's Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military personnel receivea free meal between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m. from a special menu at participating locations Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse: Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin' Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage purchase - dine-in only - Nov. 11.

Peasant Village: Twenty percent off all food items for active-duty and retired military - valid through Dec. 31.

Pilot Flying J: Veterans get a free meal at participating locations Nov. 11 through a special offer in the app.

Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt's Favorite Shrimp, fries and coleslaw Nov. 11 for dine-in and to go orders placed in the restaurant between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red's Tavern Double when dining in Nov. 11.

Schlotzsky's: Veterans and active-duty service members with a valid military ID get free chips and a small drink with an entrée purchase Nov. 11-30 at participating locations, in-store only.

Smitty's Smokehouse: Ten percent off all burger combos Nov. 11-12 for veterans.

Starbucks: Free tall (12 oz.) hot brewed or iced coffee for veterans, active-duty service members and military spouses Nov. 11.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military receive a meal voucher for a specific menu selection from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 11. Vouchers are valid for dine-in or carry-out through May 30, 2023.

Torque Haircuts for MEN: All military receive 15 percent off services.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 11. Dine-in only.

Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Nov. 11 at participating locations.

Wienerschnitzel: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free chili dog, small fries and a small drink at participating locations Nov. 11.