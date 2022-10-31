x
Volunteers needed to place flags on veterans' graves in Fairmount Cemetery

The flag placing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at the cemetery gazebo.
Credit: Esmeralda Perez

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Friends of Fairmount Cemetery board is asking for volunteers to help place American flags on the graves of veterans buried at the cemetery

There are more than 1,600 service members buried in Fairmount – spanning from its origins in the 1800s up to present day.

The flag placing will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, beginning at the cemetery gazebo. Volunteers do not need to sign up, but can contact the cemetery office at 325-655-9475 with any questions.

In addition, the public is invited to the Veterans Commemorative Ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at Fairmount Cemetery, 1120 W. Avenue N.

