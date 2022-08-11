Texas Election Day live updates: Latest polling numbers, candidate interviews

Texas election polls close at 7 p.m. Here are the latest updates and vote totals we're seeing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DALLAS — Election Day is finally here, North Texas!

If you're heading out to the polls before they close at 7 p.m., WFAA has you covered.

Want to catch up on all the hot races you need to know before you vote? Here is your 2022 election guide, in English, Spanish, Tagalog and Vietnamese. For a look at the balance of power in the U.S. Senate and U.S. House, you can visit WFAA's election map here.

Texas Election Day 2022 live updates, results

5 p.m. - Inside Attorney General Ken Paxton's watch party. WFAA's Matt Howerton is covering the Paxton watch party in Plano. Paxton, who remains under indictment on a securities fraud charge from 2015, faces Democrat challenger Rochelle Garza, an attorney from Brownsville.

Latest polling from the University of Houston Hobby School showed Paxton with a 12% lead.

Paxton has also been a legal opponent to the Biden Administration regarding issues like abortion, immigration and voting.@jobinpnews covering Garza’s watch party in Houston tonight.



Here’s some context about a bit of the controversy mentioned above regarding Paxton:



(2/2) pic.twitter.com/I3kGb8pv1t — Matt Howerton (@HowertonNews) November 8, 2022

4:35 p.m. - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick holds watch party in Houston

WFAA's Chris Sadeghi arrived at the Post Oak Uptown in Houston, a luxury hotel playing host as the Dan Patrick Campaign’s election night HQ. Invited guests won’t be arriving until around 8 p.m. to watch results come in but t-shirts and a lot of red, white, and blue balloon arrangements await them.

Patrick is seeking his 3rd term as Lt. Governor. He faces the same challenger tonight as he did in 2018, Democrat Mike Collier. It was a close race in 2018 with Patrick winning by a 51-46% margin.

Stage set at the @PostOakUptown in Houston, the #ElectionNight headquarters for the Dan Patrick campaign.



We’ll have the latest updates throughout the night.#WFAA #VoteTexas pic.twitter.com/JfYYnNggvk — Chris Sadeghi (@chrissadeghi) November 8, 2022

4:15 p.m. - Tarrant County voters share how they're feeling about Nov. 8 election.

I grabbed some Tarrant County voters on their way in and out of the polls and asked how they're feelin.

This is Walter.#VoteTexas #WFAA @wfaa pic.twitter.com/BeqOK49kk0 — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) November 8, 2022

4 p.m. - Electrocution closes Harris County polling center

The Melrose Park voting location in Harris County has been closed after officials said a city employee was electrocuted. The employee was not identified but the Houston Fire Department said it was a a Houston Parks and Recreation employee.

3:49 p.m. - Latest Dallas County vote totals. Judge Clay Jenkins reported that there were no over 129,000 votes cast, as of 3:30 p.m. Jenkins said that a "vast majority of vote centers have a less than 15-minute wait."

3:30 p.m. - Latest Tarrant County vote totals. Tarrant County has seen 105,265 Election Day voters, along with 389,304 during early voting, as of 3 p.m., officials said.

3 p.m. - Latest Dallas County vote totals. Judge Clay Jenkins reported 114,000 votes cast in Dallas County on Tuesday, as of 3 p.m. For reference, 196,000 people voted on election day in the 2018 midterm elections in Dallas County.

2:40 p.m. - Central Texas delays. Bell County reported issues with 8 voting center check-in systems, leading to a delay Tuesday morning. The county is giving residents an extra hour to vote and will close polls at 8 p.m., not 7 p.m.

2:10 p.m. - Denton County election numbers

WFAA's Tiffany Liou reported that Denton County ended early voting at 35% voter turnout. As of 1:39 p.m., the county's voter turnout was at 43%.

Covering Denton County elections today!



Latest:

Denton Co ended early voting at 35% turnout. As of 1:39 pm, it's 43%.



Context:

Average midterm election turnout: 35-38%

2018 midterm: 53%.



Will Denton County voters catch up to 2018 numbers today?@wfaa #VoteTexas #WFAA — Tiffany Liou (@tliou) November 8, 2022

1:40 p.m. - How does Texas count ballots? Our partners at The Texas Tribune explain how the process will work today.

1:30 p.m. - Sweaty ballots? It's a thing, apparently. A viewer sent us a tip about issues with vote-counting machines not accepting ballots in Arlington. An election judge told us the issue stemmed from the ballot paper being too humid. We explain here.

1 p.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

Tarrant County has reported 81,678 ballots in the first six hours of Election Day.

12:46 p.m. - Beto O'Rourke tells WFAA he's confident going into Election Day

WFAA Senior Reporter Jason Whitely asked congressman Beto O'Rourke about his confidence going into Election Night and whether or not he wished he did anything differently. Here's O'Rourke's answer:

TWO QUESTIONS FOR @BetoORourke on #ElectionDay.



1. Confidence going into tonight.



2. Trailing in the polls to @GregAbbott_TX, do you wish you did anything differently?



O'Rourke is making a stop in Houston before returning to El Paso.



Abbott has no public appearances today. pic.twitter.com/EhWgC9RLSc — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 8, 2022

12:14 p.m. - Dallas County Election Day numbers

Dallas County has reported over 82,000 ballots in the first five hours of Election Day.

12:11 p.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

Tarrant County has reported 70,350 ballots in the first five hours of Election Day.

11:52 a.m. - Beto O'Rourke arrives in Dallas ahead of Election Day watch party

Beto O'Rourke arrives in Dallas at one of his final campaign rallies before polls close tonight. He goes on to Houston and later to El Paso.

Gov. Greg Abbott does not have any public appearances today before his watch party in McAllen, according to WFAA Senior Reporter Jason Whitely.

.@BetoORourke arrives in Dallas at one of his final campaign rallies before polls close tonight. He goes on to Houston and later to El Paso.



Gov. @GregAbbott_TX does not have any public appearances today before his watch party in McAllen. pic.twitter.com/5nowZXRHrh — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 8, 2022

11:30 a.m. - Here's what polling locations look like across DFW

Dallas County:

Tarrant County:

11 a.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

Tarrant County has reported 54,904 ballots in the first four hours of Election Day.

10 a.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

Tarrant County has had 40,862 ballots submitted in the first three hours of Election Day, officials say.

9:37 a.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

WFAA's Sydney Persing reports that, as of 9:37 a.m., Tarrant County has just over 36,000 ballots submitted on Election Day.

Live election day numbers: Just over 36k people voted in Tarrant County as of 9:37 a.m. #VoteTexas #WFAA 🇺🇸 — Sydney Persing (@sydneypersing) November 8, 2022

9 a.m. - Follow WFAA's LIVE Texas election coverage starting at 6:50 p.m.

WFAA will have a live digital show starting at 6:50 p.m., where we'll follow race results, check in with our reporters who are positioned across Texas and chat with political experts on the impact of this midterm election. You can watch the coverage on WFAA+, WFAA's YouTube channel or on wfaa.com.

LIVE TEXAS ELECTION COVERAGE begins at 6:50 p.m. tonight.



Race results, reporters across the state, and political experts join our streaming coverage.



WATCH at https://t.co/501hhJXvZO, WFAA's YouTube, Facebook and @WFAA+ on @Roku or FireTV. pic.twitter.com/0AIuFvKuNh — Jason Whitely (@JasonWhitely) November 8, 2022

9 a.m. - Tarrant County Election Day numbers

Tarrant County has reported 27,231 ballots in the first two hours of Election Day.

8 a.m. - Lines at polling locations start to grow

WFAA has crews throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex on this Election Day, and we started to see voting lines begin to grow.

7 a.m. - Having voting trouble at the polls? Let us know!

If you have any issues at your polling location, text the problem to WFAA at (214)977-6028. Our team will look into it and get answers.

7 a.m. - Where can I vote? Here's Texas polling locations by zip code

There is a handy tool on vote.org that allows you to enter your address and it will show you the nearest polling locations to you. Click here for the polling locations tool.

7 a.m. - Transportation to the polls

Those who are using public transportation to the polling centers can catch a free ride on Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART).

DART will be providing free transportation for free on buses, trains, the Dallas Streetcar, GoLink, Paratransit Services and the TRE between EBJ Union Station and CentrePort/DFW Airport Station.

No proof of voter registration is required to ride for free on Nov. 8.

5:05 a.m. - Election Day forecast