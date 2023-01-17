According to the City of Midland, the park including the walking trail will be closed to the public because of an ongoing investigation by MPD.

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland will be closing Wadley-Barron Park indefinitely due to a police investigation.

Midland Police are looking for evidence related to a double homicide that took place on Dec. 17.

Crews have been out since the morning of Jan. 17. Metal detectors were being used and a helicopter registered to the Department of Public Safety was in and out of the area.

Authorities did find a gun in the pond during their search, but police say it is not related to the murders.

In the meantime, the park will be closed indefinitely while police investigate.

Chief Deputy McCright said during a press conference Wednesday they called the Texas Rangers in to help with evidence recovery, but say the process is slow because of the murky water and the dive team is having to search by hand.

Authorities also debunked rumors about a serial killer in Midland as well as the speculation that the investigation was related to the human remains recently found in Midland.

The revolver found in the lake looks like it may have been there for a while, but at this time they do not know if it was related to any case.

McCright said crews will continue searching into the following week at least and asked citizens to avoid the area and let the crews work. There will also be security watching the scene overnight to make sure nothing gets disturbed.

At this time no further information has been released. Stay with NewsWest 9 as we bring you the latest.