Walmart to expand health care centers

ARKANSAS, USA — Walmart announced it will be expanding its health centers in the U.S.
According to their press release, they will be opening 28 new Walmart Health center locations in 2024. By the end of the year, they plan on having more than 75 Walmart Health centers across the United States.
Below are locations in which the health centers are expanding:
- Dallas metro area: 10 locations
- Houston metro area: 8 locations
- Phoenix metro area: 6 locations
- Kansas City, MO, metro area: 4 locations
Walmart says it plans to "grow and adapt at a responsible pace". They also have plans to incorporate patient feedback as they change the physical footprint and layout of the centers. This will allow patients to spend less time in the waiting room and more time with their doctor.
"We know the cost and convenience of healthcare remains a barrier for many Americans, which is why we decided to bring our one-stop model of healthcare to these communities.
With 90% of the U.S. population located within 10 miles of a Walmart, Walmart Health is in a unique position to provide quality, affordable health and wellness services where our neighbors already live and shop." said Walmart.