Police, FBI search home of Chesapeake Walmart shooter

Hours after the shooting at Walmart, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the suspect's home.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Hours after the mass shooting at the Walmart on Battlefield Boulevard, Chesapeake police say the SWAT team searched the home of the suspect.

"It was big trucks, armor trucks, undercover cars all over the street, just blocked the whole street off."

That's how Alicia McDuffie described her Chesapeake neighborhood early Wednesday morning. It's the most action McDuffie said she's ever seen on Eva Boulevard.

"Just never thought nothing like this [could happen]," she said.

McDuffie said she watched the news break Tuesday night about the shooting at the Walmart off Battlefield Boulevard. Then she noticed authorities just feet away from her front door hours later.

From her home, she watched as investigators began to search a home.

"The battering ram, we saw it but never heard it. We saw them take it out the truck," McDuffie said.

Detectives questioned her and other neighbors, asking about the person who lived in the home. She said the man who lived there had moved in just a few years ago. All she knew about him is that he works at Walmart.

Chesapeake police later confirmed the gunman was 31-year-old Andre Bing. In a statement, Walmart said Bing had been with the company since 2010 and was an overnight team lead.

Around 12:30 in the afternoon Wednesday, a unit from the FBI stopped by Bing's home. Several agents could be seen investigating inside.