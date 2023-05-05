Want to show off your chili cooking skills? Tejas Pepperfest is the place to be.

This first ever event will be happening May 6 and 7 in San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Do you have the best chili recipe in San Angelo? What about salsa?

From 10 a.m.- 6 p.m. May 6 and 10 a.m.- 4 p.m. May 7, the first ever Tejas Pepperfest is taking place at First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road.

The event will include food and clothing vendors along with a chili and salsa competition to benefit the Hopper House recovery center in San Angelo.

"We've got a variety of everything," Mad Hustle events owner and event organizer Tabitha Evans said. "We've got cutting boards, we got boutique clothing, we have RV stairs, we have a little bit of everything."

Evans is friends with Hopper House owners Brandi and Chris Hopper, who started an addiction recovery center to help encourage a sober lifestyle.

The couple currently house more than 40 men who are involved in a 12-step program and are in need of general labor, office or skilled labor careers.

"They [the Hoppers] started it [Hopper House] out of their own back pocket because they're that passionate about being in recovery," Evans said.

Food vendors from across Texas and New Mexico will also be in attendance and all attendees are encouraged to participate in the chili cookoff and salsa making contest.

Chili participants must arrive at 8 a.m. May 7 and their recipes need to be complete by noon. Entry is $25 per person.

Salsa making contestants must submit their recipes by 2 p.m. May 7, where judges will then decide the best items.

As the organizer, Evans is most excited "To see how good it does."

"I'm curious how many people are gonna come through and if the heat's gonna affect it or not," she said.