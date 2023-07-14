Wanting to learn West Texas history? Paint Rock pictographs offers close-up look at the past

This historic location has been in one family for generations.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Red, black and white paintings of men, women, the sun and other imagery can be found covered atop limestone in one West Texas town.

The Paint Rock pictographs are thought to have first surfaced approximately 2,000 years ago and for generations, one family has been offering scheduled tours to those interested in learning more about this historic location.

"Well, it was a place where they had a lot of ceremonies and various kinds of ceremonies," Painted Rocks tour guide Bill Campbell said. "Most of them had to do with the gods they worshipped or the things that might happen with the people such as when girls would be getting ready to get married and things like that."

Campbell's family has owned the ranch since 1880 and in 1930, his grandfather first started offering tours to the public.

After problems with vandalization, the owners were eventually able to create a safer environment.

When Campbell was born approximately 70 years ago, his mother took over the ranch and continued tours for the community.

"And since then, we have tried to maintain it so people can see the pictographs well, so we just try to make it so people can see them," he said.

According to Campbell, his family's location is home to the first solo sun markers discovered in the United States. His parents, Kay and Fred, both realized the pictographs correlate with the spring equinox and winter solstice.

Along with the help of a doctor in the area, the Campbells made this discovery in 1996.

"The paintings were always there but they did not know they were solar markers," Campbell said.

In fact, it is believed the pictographs were painted by an indigenous group called the Jumanos, who hunted buffalo and believed in gods and goddesses.

This group lived in West Texas and utilized a stone called hematite to paint meaningful symbols onto the rocks.

To see this artwork up-close, visitors can call 325-732-4376 or go to Facebook to schedule a tour.