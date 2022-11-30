x
Warm up with a butternut squash bisque

Lynn Archer shares her recipe for a bisque full of fall flavors.

PORTLAND, Maine — Lynn Archer is the owner and chef at Archer's On The Pier in Rockland. She joined us in the 207 kitchen to share her recipe for Butternut Squash Bisque.

Ingredients:

  • 1 onion diced
  • 1 carrot peeled and diced
  • 2 stalks of celery diced
  • 3-4 slices diced bacon
  • 2 tablespoons butter
  • 2 tablespoons chicken base or 2 cups chicken stock
  • 4 cups leftover butternut squash
  • 1 ½ cups of cream or half and half
  • 1-2 cups shredded cheddar

Directions:

  • Sauté onions, carrots, celery, bacon, and butter.
  • Add 2 tablespoons of chicken base or 2 cups of chicken stock.
  • Saute until onions are translucent.
  • Add salt & pepper to taste.
  • Add butternut squash.
  • If you use chicken base, add 1-2 cups of water, or until it covers the squash.
  • Bring to a boil and mash with a big spoon.
  • Simmer until the butternut squash is soft.
  • Remove the pot from the heat.
  • Add 1 ½ cups of cream or half and half.
  • Add chopped bacon.
  • Serve in a bowl and top with shredded cheddar cheese and chopped bacon.


