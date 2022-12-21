Weekend events calendar, Dec. 23-25

Looking for something to do with family and friends on Christmas weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - Christmas Celebration powered by Reliant, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

5 p.m. - Hamby Holiday Market, Hamby Fire Rescue, 4408 Hwy 351

6 p.m. - Abilene Volunteer Services Council Christmas Lane Abilene, Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple St.

6:30 p.m. - Winter Lightfest Abilene 2022, 2250 EN 10th St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Come See Santa at Mezamiz, Mezamiz Coffee House, 3909 S. 7th St., Ste. C

5 p.m. - Christmas Eve Service, New Hope Church, 3122 S. Clack St.

5:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

6 p.m. - Abilene Volunteer Services Council Christmas Lane Abilene, Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple St.

6 p.m. - Candlelight Service and Worship, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112W - CLYDE

6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, United Christian & Presbyterian Church, 1609 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Grace Lutheran Church, 1202 S. Pioneer St.

6:30 p.m. - Community Christmas Eve Service, Life Point Baptist Church, 599 Sunrise - EARLY

7 p.m. - Christmas Eve Community Candlelight Service, First Baptist Coahoma, 201 South Ave. - COAHOMA

11:30 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Christmas Day Service, Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson Road - BROWNWOOD

10:30 a.m. - Christmas Day Service, Elmdale Baptist Church, 233 S. Elmdale Road

10:45 a.m. - Christmas Service and Free Meal, Church on the Rock-Abilene, 1228 Grape St.

6 p.m. - Abilene Volunteer Services Council Christmas Lane Abilene, Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

6 p.m. - Christmas Eve Eve Service, The Life Church, 3301 TLC Way

9 p.m. - Ugly Sweater Christmas Party, Warehouse 150, 113 E. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

6 a.m. - Fifth annual Pancakes and Pajamas, Fleming's Family Diner at Stadium Lanes, 2105 Knickerbocker Road

10 a.m. - Santa Saturdays, Stadium Park Shopping Center, 1821 Knickerbocker Road

11 a.m. - Christmas Eve Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5 p.m. - Christmas Eve Candlelight Worship, First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 29 N. Oakes St.

6:30 p.m. - A Savior is Born to Change the World (Christmas Eve Worship), Living Water Lutheran Church, 3314 Loop 306W

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Christmas with St. Paul, St. Paul Baptist Church, 1011 Martin Luther King Drive

10 a.m.- Christmas Day Candlelight Communion Service, Trinity Fellowship Church, 3838 Arden Road

10:30 a.m. - A Savior is Born to Dwell Among Us (Christmas Day Worship), Living Water Lutheran Church, 3314 Loop 306W