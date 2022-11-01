Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Thanksgiving, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11:30 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Style Show Luncheon, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

Noon - Big Country Med Spa grand opening and ribbon cutting, 2650 Industrial Blvd.

3 p.m. - Early Chamber of Commerce Brownwood Barndominium & Home Improvements by John ribbon cutting ceremony, 500 W. Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD

4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

5:30 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

6 p.m. - Coleman County Deer Fest, Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Hwy. 206 - COLEMAN

7 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - 24fps International Short Film Festival Opening Night, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER

7:30 p.m. - Cassidy Sooter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The Hill Brothers, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Lake Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

10 a.m. - Big Country Holiday Market, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425 S. 14th St.

10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Brunch with Santa, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

10 a.m. - Clyde Texas Gospel Jubilee, New Life Fellowship Church, 415 N. 2nd St. - CLYDE

10 a.m. - Sketching Landscape in Nature with Tom Motley, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

10 a.m. - Family Craft Day, Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center, 700 E Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

10:30 a.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

11 a.m. - Glitz, Glamour & Gals 2022, City of Brownwood Coliseum, 500 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

11 a.m. - Early Chamber of Commerce Annual Hunters' Appreciation Luncheon, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY

Noon - Mead Festival, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

Noon - Pappy's Fall Fest, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 509 S. Treadaway Blvd.

2 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER

2:30 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Rudy", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. -The Remedy, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

3:30 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Guy Fawkes Masquerade Party, The Hallows, 258 Pine St.

7 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER

7:30 p.m. - Texas Transit Authority, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - SecondHand Prophets, Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St. - BAIRD

8:30 p.m. - Kerry Freeman Album Release Party, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

9 p.m. - Outta the Blue, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

9 p.m. - Blizzard of Ozz, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

11 a.m.- Snyder Downtown Merchants Association Christmas Open House, downtown Snyder - SNYDER

Noon - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

1 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

Noon - True Texas Artist Talk Lunch and Learn, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

5 p.m. - Water Valley Athletic Booster Club Fall Festival, Water Valley ISD, 18000 Wildcat Drive - WATER VALLEY

6 p.m. - Concert in the Yard season finale, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2501 Martin Luther King Drive

6 p.m. - Retro Videogame Night (adults only), Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

7:30 p.m. - Lynn Massey and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Logan Lotz, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - San Angelo Road Lizards 2002 Orangetheory Dinosaur Run, San Angelo State Park equestrian entrance, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Post-Veterans Day Parade Pints with music by Charlie Reyes, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

11 a.m. - 19th annual Veterans Day Parade celebrating women veterans, downtown San Angelo

11 a.m. - Ram Jam with Tristan Marez concert, LeGrand Alumni & Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.

11 a.m. - Veterans Appreciation Burger Plate Luncheon, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5 p.m. - Hunters' Appreciation Dinner and Raffle, Ballinger Community Center, 300 Crossen Ave. - BALLINGER

7 p.m. - The Planets, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

7 p.m. - Dallas Caraway with Loagan, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

7 p.m. - Brawl in Brady 2, Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 Hwy 87 - BRADY

8:30 p.m. - Reagan Quinn Band, The House of FiFi Dubois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9:30 p.m. - Animo, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - H-E-B Feast of Sharing, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road

3 p.m. - Block Party, Sierra Vista United Methodist Church parking lot, 4522 College Hills Blvd.