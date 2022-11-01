Weekend events calendar for West Texas. Nov. 4-6

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Thanksgiving, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
11:30 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Style Show Luncheon, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
Noon - Big Country Med Spa grand opening and ribbon cutting, 2650 Industrial Blvd.
3 p.m. - Early Chamber of Commerce Brownwood Barndominium & Home Improvements by John ribbon cutting ceremony, 500 W. Austin Ave. - BROWNWOOD
4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
5:30 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
6 p.m. - Coleman County Deer Fest, Bill Franklin Center, 13152 State Hwy. 206 - COLEMAN
7 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD
7 p.m. - 24fps International Short Film Festival Opening Night, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
7 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER
7:30 p.m. - Cassidy Sooter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
8 p.m. - The Hill Brothers, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Lake Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA
10 a.m. - Big Country Holiday Market, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425 S. 14th St.
10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
10 a.m. - Christmas Carousel Brunch with Santa, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
10 a.m. - Clyde Texas Gospel Jubilee, New Life Fellowship Church, 415 N. 2nd St. - CLYDE
10 a.m. - Sketching Landscape in Nature with Tom Motley, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA
10 a.m. - Family Craft Day, Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center, 700 E Adams St. - BROWNWOOD
10:30 a.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
11 a.m. - Glitz, Glamour & Gals 2022, City of Brownwood Coliseum, 500 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
11 a.m. - Early Chamber of Commerce Annual Hunters' Appreciation Luncheon, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY
Noon - Mead Festival, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.
Noon - Pappy's Fall Fest, Pappy Slokum Brewing Co., 509 S. Treadaway Blvd.
2 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER
2:30 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD
2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Rudy", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
3 p.m. -The Remedy, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD
3:30 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
7 p.m. - Guy Fawkes Masquerade Party, The Hallows, 258 Pine St.
7 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD
7 p.m. - "A Christmas Carol: Live Radio Play" auditions, Ritz Community Theatre, 1810 26th St. - SNYDER
7:30 p.m. - Texas Transit Authority, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
8 p.m. - SecondHand Prophets, Railhead Tavern, 140 Market St. - BAIRD
8:30 p.m. - Kerry Freeman Album Release Party, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
9 p.m. - Outta the Blue, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750
9 p.m. - Blizzard of Ozz, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
SUNDAY
11 a.m.- Snyder Downtown Merchants Association Christmas Open House, downtown Snyder - SNYDER
Noon - Christmas Carousel Market Hall - Holly Jolly Hall, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
1 p.m. - Junior League of Abilene - Christmas Carousel 2022, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
2:30 p.m. - Brownwood High School Lion Varsity Players present Roald Dahl's "Matilda the Musical", BHS Auditorium, 2100 Slayden St. - BROWNWOOD
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive
Noon - True Texas Artist Talk Lunch and Learn, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.
5 p.m. - Water Valley Athletic Booster Club Fall Festival, Water Valley ISD, 18000 Wildcat Drive - WATER VALLEY
6 p.m. - Concert in the Yard season finale, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2501 Martin Luther King Drive
6 p.m. - Retro Videogame Night (adults only), Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
7:30 p.m. - Lynn Massey and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. - Logan Lotz, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - San Angelo Road Lizards 2002 Orangetheory Dinosaur Run, San Angelo State Park equestrian entrance, 362 FM 2288
10 a.m. - Post-Veterans Day Parade Pints with music by Charlie Reyes, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
11 a.m. - 19th annual Veterans Day Parade celebrating women veterans, downtown San Angelo
11 a.m. - Ram Jam with Tristan Marez concert, LeGrand Alumni & Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.
11 a.m. - Veterans Appreciation Burger Plate Luncheon, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
5 p.m. - Hunters' Appreciation Dinner and Raffle, Ballinger Community Center, 300 Crossen Ave. - BALLINGER
7 p.m. - The Planets, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.
7 p.m. - Dallas Caraway with Loagan, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
7 p.m. - Brawl in Brady 2, Ed Davenport Civic Center, 816 Hwy 87 - BRADY
8:30 p.m. - Reagan Quinn Band, The House of FiFi Dubois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9:30 p.m. - Animo, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.
SUNDAY
11 a.m. - H-E-B Feast of Sharing, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road
3 p.m. - Block Party, Sierra Vista United Methodist Church parking lot, 4522 College Hills Blvd.
10 p.m. - Scotty Austin, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.