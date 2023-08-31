West Texas Weekend events, Labor Day edition

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
11 a.m. - 47th annual LULAC Tournament, Grover Nelson Park, 2070 Zoo Lane
11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Acorns, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
1 p.m. - Trade Days, Flea Market, Garage Sale, VFW Post 2479, 1500 Cypress St. - SWEETWATER
6 p.m. - Parent's Night Out, The Dive Spot, 1701 Lytle Trail
6 p.m. - First Friday September, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.
6:30 p.m. - Parramore Field Dedication and Cowboy Football 500th Win Celebration, Shelton Stadium, Hardin-Simmons University, Simmons Avenue and Vogel Street
7 p.m. - Star Wars Trivia, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD
7:30 p.m. - Ruthie Foster, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.
7:30 p.m. - Loteria Family BINGO Night, Los Trece, 3901 Hwy 84/183E - EARLY
8:30 p.m. - Case Hardin, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - 41st annual Chili Superbowl and Brisket Cookoff, Old Settlers Reunion Grounds, 402 North St. - BUFFALO GAP
9 a.m. - Monthly Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA
10 a.m. - Winters Dove Fest, Winters City Park - WINTERS
10 a.m. - Shop Hop Downtown, downtown Abilene
10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
10 a.m. - Family Day, Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center, 700 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD
11 a.m. - Rose & Emmylou's second annual Lemonade Stand, The Icehouse at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
1 p.m. - One Year Anniversary Flash Weekend, Ink Therapy Abilene, 542 Hickory St.
1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
4 p.m. - Kids Fest, Arthur Sears Park, 2250 Ambler Ave.
7 p.m. - Eric Logan and AKA the Band, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD
7:30 p.m. - Tell Runyan, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD
9 p.m. - South of Mayhem, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750
SUNDAY
1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
8:30 p.m. - Flight of the Keys - Dueling Pianos, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
2 p.m. - Phat Catz Gaming ribbon cutting and fifth birthday celebration, 113 E. Concho Ave., Ste. 100
8 p.m. - Pat Waters Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - The "Unofficial" Goat Gallop, 5K Run/Walk, Bulldog Stadium, West 11th Street - BRADY
9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive
10 a.m. - Prickly Pears, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
3 p.m. - Brushy Top Cowboy Church seventh annual Cowboy Reunion and Ranch Rodeo 2023, 5424 US Hwy 277S - ELDORADO
4 p.m. - Labor Day Weekend Fish & Shrimp Fry, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL
8 p.m. - Manny's Birthday Bash benefiting ASU Baseball, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. - War Child, Bunkers Bar and Grill, 3301 Riverside Golf Course Road
SUNDAY
9 a.m. - Coffee with a Ranger, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
11 a.m. - The Best Movie Brunch, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.
1 p.m. - Pinball tournament, Glitches Arcade, 19 E. Concho Ave.
