TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Jr. Steers weigh-in and classifying, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36
9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36
9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo adult cookie entries received, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall (west door only), 1700 Hwy 36
9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo barrel racing slack, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
2 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL round building, 1700 Hwy 36
2 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Abilene Zoo and live glassblowing performances, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36
4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo outside food and outside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36
4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo inside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County Capital Farm Credit Display Building, 1700 Hwy 36
4:15 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
4:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
5 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Carnival Americana open, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36
5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 4-H Petting Zoo, Expo Center of Taylor County south courtyard, 1700 Hwy 36
5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table”, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
6 p.m. - Kelton Bernard, Matera Bar & Grill, 833 S. 1st St.
6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo – Spotlight Kitchen – The Local – Chef Cody Enriquez, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Grant & Randy, the Two Man Band Concert, Expo Center of Taylor County between Modern Living Mall and AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36
6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Magic Jay Midway Mingle Magic, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36
6:30 p.m. - Terry and Aspin's Birthday Bash!, Betty Rose's Little Brisket Catclaw, 3934 Catclaw Drive
6:30 p.m. - Soulmate's, Lytle Land & Cattle Co., 1150 E. South 11th St.
6:30 p.m. - Date Night in Bloom, Big Stars Farm, 502 County Road 176 - OVALO
7 p.m. - Timothy Edward Carpenter and Chester, Cabin Dinners, 1226 Washington Blvd.
7 p.m. - Carter Peaslee, Sharon's Barbecue South, 2050 Antilley Road
7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – Torchy’s - John Niblett, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mariachies Trio, Expo Center of Taylor County west midway, 1700 Hwy 36
7:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo PRCA Rodeo, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
8 p.m. - Outta the Blue (acoustic), The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
8 p.m. - The Stray Sons with Christopher Erin & the Obvious Few, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
8:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo concert with Jake Bush, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 TX-36
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Junior Steer Show, Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36
8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Open Breeding Sheep Show, Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Center Ring, 1700 Hwy 36
8 a.m. - All Kind Animal Initiative Free Dog Vaccine Clinic, Abilene Animal Shelter, 925 S. 25th St.
8:30 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Youth Jackpot Swine Show, Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion West Ring, 1700 Hwy 36
9 a.m. - Viva los Junkers!, All This Fancy Junk, 1326 S. 14th St.
9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36
10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.
10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Home Team Football Card Holder, Lowe's Home Improvement, 4134 Ridgemont Drive
10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Home Team Football Card Holder, Lowe's Home Improvement, 1634 E. Musgrave Blvd.
10 a.m. - South STEAM: Constellation Viewers, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo outside food and outside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36
11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Abilene Zoo and live glassblowing performances, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36
11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL round building, 1700 Hwy 36
1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Carnival Americana open, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36
1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 4-H Petting Zoo, Expo Center of Taylor County south courtyard, 1700 Hwy 36
1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
2:30 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen - My Texas Table, Chef Darlene - Expo Center of Taylor County, AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
3 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
4 p.m. - Steinholding Tournament, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St.
4 p.m. - Sip 'N Snip Floral Design Workshop, Davis Floral Co., 505 Fisk Ave. - BROWNWOOD
4:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - H-E-B “My Texas Table”, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
5 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
5 p.m. - Justin Gambino: The Made New Tour, Brown County Courthouse, 200 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD
5:30 p.m. - Diez y Seis de Septiembre, The Depot, 600 E. Depot St. - BROWNWOOD
6 p.m. - West Texas Wildlife Preserve Black Tie White Rhino Gala, 201 Mesquite Event Center, 201 Mesquite St.
6 p.m. - End of Summer Bash, Amendment 21, 382 Chestnut St.
6 p.m. - Luke Powell, Matera Bar & Grill, 833 S. 1st St.
6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – Double Tree by Hilton – Exec. Chef Adam Dickerson, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Grant & Randy, the Two Man Band Concert, Expo Center of Taylor County between Modern Living Mall and AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36
6:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Magic Jay Midway Mingle Magic, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36
6:30 p.m. - Big Country Chapter of Texas Master Naturalists Cedar Creek Waterway Hike, Abilene Cedar Creek Waterway, 170 E. South 11th St.
6:30 p.m. - Kalum Patterson, Lytle Land & Cattle Co., 1150 E. South 11th St.
7 p.m. - Soulmate's, Sharon's Barbecue South, 2050 Antilley Road
7 p.m. - Allora Leonard, Betty Rose's Little Brisket South, 3934 Catclaw Drive
7 p.m. - 12 Mile, Heff's Burgers & Bar South, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
7 p.m. - Felipe Esparza: The Big Foo Tour, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table” - Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36
7:00 PM - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mariachies Trio, Expo Center of Taylor County west midway, 1700 Hwy 36
7:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo PRCA Rodeo, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
8 p.m. - The Remedy, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
8 p.m. - Della Rose, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
8:30 p.m. - Stories Under the Stars, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA
9 p.m. - Love is Blind, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750
9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36
9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo concert with Mason Ramsey, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 TX-36
SUNDAY
10 a.m. - The Life Church Abilene Church Launch and Launch Party, The Life Church Abilene, 1165 Minter Lane
1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
2:30 p.m. - Sunday Fun Day! Rafts, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
6:30 p.m. - Get Down Bingo Fridays, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.
7:30 p.m. - Get Western Friday with Lynn Massey and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
7:30 p.m. - "Isabel and the Runaway Train", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.
8 p.m. - Prymer, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. - Clever Blue, Bunker's Bar and Grill, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Riverside Golf Club Road
10 p.m. - Huser Brothers, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.
SATURDAY
7:30 a.m. - Frank Caraway Sporting Clays Classic benefiting West Texas Rehabilitation Center, San Angelo Claybird Association, 13525 Duncan Road
8 a.m. - San Angelo Fire Fighters Association Memorial Golf Tournament, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.
9 a.m. - Lily Fest 2023, International Water Lily Collection, 2 S. Park St.
9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
9 a.m. - Greater San Angelo Crafts Guild Colors of Autumn Market, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road
10 a.m. - Concho Valley Archeology Fair, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.
10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Home Team Football Card Holder, Lowe's Home Improvement, 5301 Sherwood Way
10 a.m. - Family Clay Day: Create a Ceramic Badge, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Education Studio, 1 Love St.
1 p.m. - Beyond Basic Genealogy, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
5 p.m. - "Pulgaso" Fiestas Patrias, Concho Valley Farmer's Market pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St.
6 p.m. - Roger Creager, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL
7 p.m. - 16 September - Mexican Independence Day, Reyna's Tacos, 334 W. Concho Ave.
7 p.m. - The Wilder Blue, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive
7:30 p.m. - "Isabel and the Runaway Train", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.
8 p.m. - Prymer, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.
8 p.m. - TAKE2, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
8 p.m. - Michael Saiz, Willow Creek Café & Club, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON
SUNDAY
2 p.m. - "Isabel and the Runaway Train", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.
5 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Dance Floor 101, Ballet San Angelo studio, 82 Gillis St.
Want your event(s) listed? Email them to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.