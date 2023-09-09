West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 8-10

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA —

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36

9:30 a.m. - E.A.S.L. (Every Artist Starts Little) preschool program, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - Master Gardeners Series: Trees & Shrubs, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Falling Leaves, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL round building, 1700 Hwy 36

2 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Abilene Zoo and live glassblowing performances, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

4 p.m. - Once Upon a Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo outside food and outside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo inside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County Capital Farm Credit Display Building, 1700 Hwy 36

4:15 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

4:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table” with Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

5 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Carnival Americana open, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36

5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 4-H Petting Zoo, Expo Center of Taylor County south courtyard, 1700 Hwy 36

5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

5:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table”, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

5:30 p.m. - Rock and Roar with Pecos & the Rooftops, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen with Texas A&M Agri-Life Taylor County Extension Kim Miles Texas A&M Agri-Life Nolan County Extension, Stacie Winders Texas A&M Agri-Life Jones County Extension Kelli Maberry, Expo Center of Taylor County, AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Grant & Randy, the Two Man Band Concert, Expo Center of Taylor County between Modern Living Mall and AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Magic Jay Midway Mingle Magic, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

6:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo TTPA Hot Rod Tractor Pull, Expo Center of Taylor County east fairgrounds, 1700 Hwy 36

7 p.m. - Shrumkloud, Tin Cup Country Club, 1108 FM 126 - MERKEL

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - H-E-B “My Texas Table” - Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mariachies Trio, Expo Center of Taylor County west midway, 1700 Hwy 36

7:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo PRCA Rodeo, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

7:30 p.m. - Christy Patton, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo concert with Lance Battalion, Expo Center of Taylor County H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Honoring the Fallen, Praising our First Responders 300 Registered Target Event, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5895 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo cattle shows: Jr. Charolais, Jr. Simmental, Jr. Beefmaster shows (Each show begins 30 minutes after the previous), Expo Center of Taylor County, First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36

9 a.m. - Leave No Trace Hike, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36

9 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Steer Roping slack, followed by Legacy Steer Roping, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

10 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Jr. Rabbit Show, Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - David Anderson, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

10:30 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Parade, downtown Abilene

11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo outside food and outside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "The Super Mario Bros. Movie", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Abilene Zoo and live glassblowing performances, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

Noon - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL round building, 1700 Hwy 36

Noon - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Educational Booth setup, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36

Noon - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Youth Perishable Food received (breads, cookies, cakes and candy), Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Carnival Americana open, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - 4-H Petting Zoo, West Texas Fair & Rodeo 4-H Petting Zoo, Expo Center of Taylor County south courtyard, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo agriculture and horticulture entries received, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo agriculture and horticulture entries received, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

1:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Queen contestant interviews, Taylor County Coliseum, 1700 Hwy 36

2:30 p.m. - Spotlight Kitchen - Chef Darlene and Kyra Favor, Making Dog and Human Treats, H-E-B Buddy visits the kitchen, Expo Center of Taylor County, AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

4:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - H-E-B “My Texas Table”, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

5 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – Life of Pie – Leslie and Cory Bivens, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Grant & Randy, the Two Man Band Concert, Expo Center of Taylor County between Modern Living Mall and AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

6:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Magic Jay Midway Mingle Magic, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

6:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo TTPA Hot Rod Tractor Pull, Expo Center of Taylor County east fairgrounds, 1700 Hwy 36

7 p.m. - Dale Watson and Friends benefiting Cook Children's Hematology and Oncology Center #erasekidcancer Fund, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen – H-E-B “My Texas Table” - Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

7:00 PM - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mariachies Trio, Expo Center of Taylor County west midway, 1700 Hwy 36

7:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo PRCA Rodeo, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

7:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 12 Mile concert, Expo Center of Taylor County H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

7:30 p.m. - ACU Theatre Lights up with Alisha Taylor, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

8 p.m. - Holt Jones, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St.

8:30 p.m. - Crueligans (Motley Crue tribute), Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8:30 p.m. - Star Party, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

8:30 p.m. - Star Party, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 12 Mile concert, Expo Center of Taylor County H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

9 p.m. - Fifth Anniversary Party with Skylar Payne, The Crazy Lemon, 540 Pecan St. - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Second Heroes 4 a Cause Car Show, Mall of Abilene north parking lot, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo cattle shows: Jr. Simbrah, Jr. Limousin, Jr. Brangus, Jr. ORB (Each show starts 30 minutes after the previous one ends), Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion cattle ring, 1700 Hwy 36

8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo open Boer goat show, Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion west ring, 1700 Hwy 36

9 a.m. - Second Sundays, downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo open Beefmaster show, Expo Center of Taylor County Guitar Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

11 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Abilene Zoo and live glassblowing performances, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

Noon - Abilene Quince Expo, Abilene Convention Center exhibit hall, 1100 N. 6th St.

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Creative Arts displays, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL round building, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Educational Booth setup, Expo Center of Taylor County Modern Living Mall, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo outside food and outside commercial vendors open, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo commercial vendors building open, Expo Center of Taylor County Capital Farm Credit Display Building, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Carnival Americana open, Expo Center of Taylor County, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo 4-H Petting Zoo, Expo Center of Taylor County south courtyard, 1700 Hwy 36

1 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Style Show luncheon, speeches and silent auction, Taylor County Coliseum, 1700 Hwy 36

1:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

1:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo “Coins, Comrades & Deception” - featuring Magic Jay, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - Benefit cornhole tournament for Chris "Alacran" Arias, VFW Post 3278 Auxiliary, 2300 Stephen F. Austin Drive - BROWNWOOD

2 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mutton Bustin’ registration, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

2:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - H-E-B “My Texas Table” Chips and Dips - Chef Darlene, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

3 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo “A Symphony of Illusions” featuring Magic Jay, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

3 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

3 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Mutton Bustin’, Expo Center of Taylor County Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - Ernie’s Spanish Kitchen - Ronnie Calsoncin, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo DJ Taz, Expo Center of Taylor County H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

4 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo “Coins, Comrades & Deception” featuring Magic Jay, Expo Center of Taylor County AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

5 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Los Bromigos, Expo Center of Taylor County between Modern Living Mall and AEP Texas Big Country Hall, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Magic Jay midway strolling, Expo Center of Taylor County midway, 1700 Hwy 36

6 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Spotlight Kitchen - H-E-B Bakery - Sheila Marie Lara, Expo Center of Taylor County AEL Round Building, 1700 Hwy 36

6:30 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo concert - Monica, H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion

7 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

8 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo El Gran Sabor, Expo Center of Taylor County H-E-B Entertainment Pavilion, 1700 Hwy 36

9 p.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Pig Races, Expo Center of Taylor County Auto Mall in front of Taylor Telecom Arena, 1700 Hwy 36

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - South Concho Food Co. grand opening/ribbon cutting ceremony, 2833 Southwest Blvd.

5 p.m. - Welcoming Week - free access to community, YMCA San Angelo, 353 S. Randolph St. (ends Sept. 18)

6 p.m. - Geek Night: "Avatar, the Last Airbender" (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Neal MCCoy with Matt Koziol, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

6:30 p.m. - Get Down Bingo Fridays, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9 a.m. - Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Writers' League of Texas Texas Writes Program, Kimble County Library, 208 N. 10th St. - JUNCTION

10 a.m. - American Legion Smith-Bryant Post 572 Patriot Day Car Show, Mitchell-Buick GMC, 4105 Sherwood Way

10 a.m. - 2nd Saturdays - September, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

Noon - San Angelo's second annual Jesus Fest, The Bosque, 330 S. Irving St.

1 p.m. - Second Saturday Cinema, Stephens Central Library Sugg Community Room, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

3 p.m. - Ram Jam, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.

7 p.m. - Gary Nix and West!Texas, San Angelo VFW, 125 S. Browning St.

7 p.m. - Linda Gail Lewis, The Odean Theater, 122 Moody St. - MASON

8 p.m. - Totally Drag Show, Rendezvous Point, 1421 W. Beauregard Ave.

8 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Ice House, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

9 p.m. - KhantraVersey, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

11 p.m. - Pathos & Logos, Shotgun Rebels and Undone, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SUNDAY

5 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Dance Floor 101, Ballet San Angelo studio, 82 Gillis St.