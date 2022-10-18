x
Local News

West Texas high school football final scores, Oct. 14

Here are final scores from high school football games across West Texas.
Credit: FOX West Texas

TEXAS, USA — List will be updated as scores become available.  

San Angelo Central 57, Odessa 34

Abilene 8, Lubbock Cooper 11

Amarillo Palo Duro 14, Abilene Cooper 50

Midland Greenwood 35, Sweetwater 7

Clyde 21, Jim Tuscola Jim Ned 28

Ballinger 0, Wall 36

Early 41, Brady 27

Water Valley 0, McCamey 54

San Angelo TLC Academy 28, San Angelo Grape Creek 0

Ozona 2, Christoval 21

Cisco 47, Stamford 14

Coleman 42, Hamilton 7

Sonora 21, Reagan County 24

Hawley 60, Winters 6

Roscoe 64, Abilene TLCA 12

Eden 0, Irion County 78

Garden City 81, Borden County 36

Robert Lee 54, Veribest 8

Jonesboro 62, Santa Anna 16

