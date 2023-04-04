West Texas Weekend events, April 14-16

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
10 a.m. - Master Gardener Series: Irrigation Basics, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
11 a.m. - Super Storytime: All About Trains, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
1 p.m. - Write Your Story, Clyde Texas Public Library, 125 Oak St. - CLYDE
5 p.m. - Taylor County 4-H - Backyard Chicken Informational Program, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Office, 1982 Lytle Way
7 p.m. - "It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman", Wylie ISD Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road
7:30 p.m. - Luke Powell, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
8 p.m. - Hunter Billingsley, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
8:30 p.m. - Hadley Lamarr, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
SATURDAY
8 a.m. - Free dog vaccine clinic, All Kind Animal Initiative, 925 S. 25th St.
9 a.m. - Second Chance Arena Play Day, Second Chance Cowboy Church, 9005 State Hwy 36W - CLYDE
9 a.m. - Outdoor Vendor Market, Bunny Run Antiques, 912 Butternut St.
10 a.m. - Dillon Freasier, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.
10 a.m. - South STEAM: Window Greenhouse, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
10:30 a.m. - Yo-Yo Club Meet-up, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
11 a.m. - Seventh Anniversary Crawfish Boil, Lone Star Dry Goods, 173 Walnut St.
Noon - Sixth Anniversary Celebration, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY
Noon - Hardwick's Spring Extravaganza, Hardwick's Farmers Market & Nursery, 3242 183N - EARLY
12:30 p.m. - LEGO at the Library, Clyde Texas Public Library, 125 Oak St. - CLYDE
1 p.m. - ACU Spring 2023 Computer Auction, Abilene Christian University Hart Auditorium
1 p.m. - "The Fairy Tale Network", Wylie ISD Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road
1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
2:30 p.m. - CALF Time: Peter Brown, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
7 p.m. - Throttlenecktx, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD
7 p.m. - Our First Rodeo Party, Stalling Time, 205 S. 1st St. - CLYDE
7 p.m. - "The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical", Wylie ISD Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road
7 p.m. - Bug Bash Crawfish Cook-Off Concert, Brown County Fairgrounds, 4206 US Hwy 377S - BROWNWOOD
7:30 p.m. - Jazz in the Park, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane
7:30 p.m. - National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature Documentary World Premiere, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
7:30 p.m. - Civic Orchestra of Abilene Students' Choice Concert, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
7:30 p.m. - Abby French, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
8 p.m. - Phil Tobias, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD
8 p.m. - South of Mayhem Release Party, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750
9 p.m. - Cadillac Thieves Band, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
10 p.m. - Fiesta de Cumpleanos de Selena, The Local, 250 Cypress St.
SUNDAY
1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
2 p.m. - Inaugural Classic Car Show Off, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
Noon - Meet and Greet with San Angelo Rodeo Clown and Bullfighters, Family Powersports San Angelo, 4160 W. Houston Harte Expressway
6 p.m. - Manny Campos, O H Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
6 p.m. - STEAM Central Geek Night: Animal Crossing, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
7 p.m. - Stefani Montiel, Lone Wolf Pub, 115 Paint Rock Road
7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA Finals, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
7:30 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way
7:30 p.m. - Get Western Friday with Lynn Massey, Johnny Dickinson and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. - Trey Lewis, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.
9 p.m. - Jordan Tyler Haynes and Mckenna Kasowski, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
9 p.m. - Jukebox Preachers, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.
10 p.m. - Braxton Keith, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
SATURDAY
7:30 a.m. - Monthly free breakfast for veterans and first responders, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.
10 a.m. - Paintbrush Alley Market Days, Paintbrush Alley-Art in Uncommon Places, downtown San Angelo
10 a.m. - College Hills Bazaar, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive
Noon - Block Party and Mural Reveal: Junction Runs on Water, 656 Main St. - JUNCTION
1 p.m. - Genealogy Research Relief Workshop, West Texas Collection, Angelo State University Mayer Museum, 2501 W. Avenue N
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
5 p.m. - James Lewis, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL
6 p.m. - Holli Garet, O H Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
6 p.m. - Aaron Watson with Jenna Paulette, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL
7 p.m. - Spaghetti Western Dinner and Dance with Guy Clark and the Least of His Problems, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo Cinch Chute-Out, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
7:30 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way
10 p.m. - Case Hardin, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
SUNDAY
11 a.m. - Bidi Bidi Brunch, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way
3 p.m. - Lowgear, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco St. - MENARD
5:30 p.m. - Free Swing Dance Class, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.
Want your event listed? Email srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.