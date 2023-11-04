West Texas Weekend events, April 21-23

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - Once upon a Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4:30 p.m. - Circus Wonderland, Nolan County Coliseum, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Sharon's Barbeque South, 2050 Antilley Road

7:30 p.m. - Circus Wonderland, Nolan County Coliseum, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER

7:30 p.m. - 40 Acre Mule, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Luke Daniel, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

9 p.m. - Tanner Sparks, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m. - Kelly Spinks & Miles of Texas, VFW Post 3278, 2300 Stephen F. Austin Drive - BROWNWOOD

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Earth Day 5K, Riverside Park, 700 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - Dyess Big Country Air Fest, Dyess Air Force Base

10:30 a.m. - NCCIL Family Fun Saturday Readings, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

Noon - Spring Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

5 p.m. - Brownwood Barndominiums presents A Beautiful Journey Gala 2023/ Second annual Knit Together Gala, Brownwood Regional Airport, 6240 Airport Road - BROWNWOOD

5:30 p.m. - Canines Cats & Cabernet 2023 benefiting Corinne T. Smith Animal Shelter, Agave Event Center, 2595 FM 2125S - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Ears of Elvis: Live Elvis Spectacular, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

7 p.m. - Chorus Abilene Spotlight '23, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

7:30 p.m. - Backyard Boys, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The 420 Lockdown - Negative 263, LockJaw, Mile Zero, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - Rita Capuchina and Animo, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

9 p.m. - Mando Molina, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - Big Country Performing Arts auditions for "Disaster! The Musical", Williams Performing Arts Center, ACU Drive

5 p.m. - The Promise of Singing, a celebration of the 90th Anniversary of the ACU A Cappella Chorus, Abilene Christian University, 1600 Campus Court

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

7 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Children's Ballet: "The Little Mermaid", Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7:30 p.m. - Ninth annual Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7:30 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

8:30 p.m. - Rita Capuchina, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Frontier Day, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.

9 a.m. - Christian Community Car Clinic, The Heights Church, 4512 Sherwood Way

Noon - 2023 Jesus Rocks the River, Bill Aylor Sr. Memorial RiverStage, 16 E. Avenue A

Noon - Spring Craft Brew Fest, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

2 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Children's Ballet: "The Little Mermaid", Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - The Haven Family Shelter 2023 Masquerade Ball, Ed davenport Civic Center, 816 San Angelo Hwy - BRADY

7 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Children's Ballet: "The Little Mermaid", Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7 p.m. - Monthly car show, Hooter's, 4384 Sherwood Way

7 p.m. - Pecos & the Rooftops, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7:30 p.m. - Ninth annual Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7:30 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

8:30 p.m. - Michael Ray, The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, 3500 PR 2254 - SONORA

9 p.m. - The Fab Freak Bros., The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

11 p.m. - The Mullet Boyz, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - Ninth annual Shakespeare on the Concho "Hamlet", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

2 p.m. - "Murder on the Orient Express", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

2 p.m. - Plant a Pint, Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom, 200 S. Magdalen St.

5:30 p.m. - Free swing dance class, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.