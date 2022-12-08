West Texas weekend events calendar, Dec. 9-11

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Chickens 101, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Frosty the Snowman, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Abilene Volunteer Services Council Christmas Lane Abilene, Abilene State Supported Living Center, 2501 Maple St.

6:30 p.m. - Winter Lightfest Abilene, 2250 E. North 10th St.

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "It's a Wonderful Life", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - Jody Nix and the Texas Cowboys, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Economic Development Conference, Faith Deliverance Community Church, 5501 US Hwy 277S

9 a.m. - A Grinch Christmas Market, Christian Women's Job Corps of Abilene Texas, 1350 N. 10th St.

9 a.m. - Breakfast with Santa, Hillcrest Church of Christ, 650 E. Ambler Ave.

10 a.m. - The Downtown Abilene Walking Tour - Westside, 209 Cypress St.

10 a.m. - Seasonal STEAM Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Selfies with Santa, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon - All Kind's Holiday Shop & Adopt Event, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

1 p.m. - Paw Pics with Santa and Mrs. Claus, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st. St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2 p.m. - Jolly Jamboree featuring Santa Claus, National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "How the Grinch Stole Christmas", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 p.m. - Winter Showcase: Christmas in New York, Wylie ISD Performing Arts Center, 4502 Antilley Road

6 p.m. - Fa-La-La in the Park, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

6:30 p.m. - Hardin-Simmons University Theatre's Starlight Extravaganza, Van Ellis Theatre, Hickory Street

6:30 p.m. - Winter Lightfest Abilene, 2250 E. North 10th St.

8 p.m. - The Key City Open Mic grand opening, 1290 S. Willis St.

9 p.m. - The Ultimate KISS Tribute, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. - Coffee with a Ranger, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "It's a Wonderful Life", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

4 p.m. - Cultura Local ABI presents Downtown Fiesta Navideńa & Posadas, Elks Arts Center, 1174 N. 1st St.

6 p.m. - Meet Santa at Fuzzy's, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, 2439 N. Judge Ely Blvd.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

5 p.m. - Christmas at the Coop, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

7:30 p.m. - ACT presents "White Christmas", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

9 p.m. - Judson Cole Band, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. - Second annual Marine Toys for Tots Clayshoot, San Angelo Claybird Association, 13525 Duncan Road

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - Santa's Santa Fe Christmas, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - Santa Saturdays at Stadium Park, Stadium Park Shopping Center, 2000 Knickerbocker Road

10 a.m. - A Country Christmas, Knickerbocker Community Center, 14499 FM 2335S

10 a.m. - Sixth annual Pumpkins and Poinsettias, Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch, 13101 Door Key Road

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Storytime and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Holly-Days in the Park, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

6 p.m. - Christmas in the Heart and Lighted Christmas Parade, McCulloch County Courthouse, 199 County Courthouse Square - BRADY

6 p.m. - Bart Crow, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

7 p.m. - Dave Fenley, Palace Theater, 105 W. Commerce St. - BRADY

7:30 p.m. - ACT presents "White Christmas", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

7:30 p.m. - ABBA-Solutely Christmas, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8 p.m. - B.A.D. Improv Mistletoe, Mittens & Moscato, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Ghost Dance Band, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Rochelle and the Sidewinders, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Chill AF, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - ACT presents "White Christmas", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way