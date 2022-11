West Texas weekend events calendar, Nov. 18-20

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

1 p.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

4 p.m. - Once Upon a Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - Friday Fun Day: LEGO Challenge, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

6 p.m. - Tie-Dye DiY, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

6:30 p.m. - Churchwell, Sharon's Barbeque South, 2050 Antilley Road

7 p.m. - Jazz and Blues Night, The Oak Street Arbor, 137 Oak St.

7 p.m. - Kelby Hodges and the Moonlight Bandits, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

7:30 p.m. - Christy Patton, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - ACU Theatre - Abilene Christian University presents "Coast Starlight, Fulks Theatre, 1725 ACU Drive

7:30 p.m. - McMurry Department of Theatre presents "Cirque de Memoire", McMurry University Matthew’s Auditorium, 1400 Sayles Blvd.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Impact Youth FMC church garage sale, First Methodist Church, 2500 11th St. - BROWNWOOD

8 a.m. - WCC Market Days, Wylie Christian Church - Disciples of Christ, 6250 Buffalo Gap Road

8 a.m. - Return to the Big Country Regional Art Show, Colorado City Texas Civic Center, 157 W. 2nd St. - COLORADO CITY

9 a.m. - On the Way Home Ministries second annual Craft Fair, Lawn Baptist Church, 518 Avenue D - LAWN

10 a.m. - Downtown Abilene Walking Tour- Eastside, Frontier Texas, 625 N. 1st St.

10:30 a.m.- Flutter Beauty Bar grand opening, 112 S Concho St. - COLEMAN

11 a.m. - Buy Texas Holiday Market, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY

11 a.m. - Story Time, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

11:30 a.m. - The ABCDs of Medicare, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon - Braydon Zink, Boot Barn, 527A W. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

11 a.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Little Women", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - South STEAM: Build a Dino, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - The Remedy, Boot Barn, 527A W. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

5 p.m. - Matera Gardens Sip & Shop, SODA District Courtyard, 834 S. 3rd St.

6 p.m. - Public Start Party, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

7:30 p.m. - ACU Theatre - Abilene Christian University presents "Coast Starlight, Fulks Theatre, 1725 ACU Drive

8 p.m. - Jess Goodlett, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - The Escape, Abilene Christian Center, 3116 N. 1st St.

8 p.m. - Comedy & Cocktails, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Parkside, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

8:30 p.m. - Curtis Grimes, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Zero Royalty presents Cars and Coffee, Fox Coffee, 4574 S. 14th St.

11 a.m. - Abilene Tattoo Expo, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - ACU Theatre - Abilene Christian University presents "Coast Starlight, Fulks Theatre, 1725 ACU Drive

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10:30 a.m. - Preschool Story Time, West Branch Library, 3013 Vista del Arroyo Drive

4 p.m. - City Limits grand opening and ribbon cutting with Caleb Young Band, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

7 p.m. - Nick Dittmeier and the Sawdusters, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Shea Abshier and the Nighthowlers, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Keep San Angelo Beautiful Tires-to-Go drop-off event, Foster Communications Coliseum parking lot, 50 E. 43rd St.

7:30 a.m. - Monthly free breakfast for veterans and first responders, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

8 a.m. - Tom Green County Library System's Rocketry: Launch Day, Angelo State University Ranch, 6482 Goodland Loop

10 a.m. - Third annual Christmas in San Angelo, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10 a.m. - Santa's Market, Goodfellow Air Force Base, 162 Mitchell Ave.

10:30 a.m. - Santa arrives at Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

11 a.m. - FFA Booster Hunter Appreciation Dinner, Irion County Community Center - MERTZON

Noon - Sheridon Authentics and Horrorland Television present Lar Park Lincoln, Lezlie Deane and Bloody Billy Pon, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

1 p.m. - Japanese Club meeting, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

1 p.m. - Free genealogy classes for beginners, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

8 p.m. - Evoluzion, Angelo Civic Hall & Fiesta Park, 3636 US Hwy 87N

9 p.m. - BackYard Boys, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Shotgun Rebels with Christian Shields, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Tanner Sparks, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Third annual Christmas in San Angelo, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

4 p.m. - Bluegrass & Blue Bell, Sierra Vista United Methodist Church, 4522 College Hills Blvd.

5 p.m. - Thanksgiving Community Dinner, Carlsbad Community Center, 11366 Sterling St. - CARLSBAD