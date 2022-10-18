West Texas Weekend events calendar, Oct. 7-9

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

6 p.m. - Fall Faire, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - Landon Talley, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.

7 p.m. - Electric Gypsies, Heff's Burgers & Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

7 p.m. - Caleb Queen, SoDA Stage, 834 S. 3rd St.

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "The Shawshank Redemption", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - "The Play That Goes Wrong", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - Katie Henderson and Daron Pacheco, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8:30 p.m. - 360, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. - LibCon at Your Library, Abilene Public Library, 202 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - Downtown Abilene Walking Tour - Westside, Vera Hall Minter Park, 209 Cypress St.

11 a.m. - Walk to End Alzheimer's, Grover Nelson Park, 2070 Zoo Lane

2 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "The Shawshank Redemption", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

5 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St.

5:30 p.m. - SoDA District Drinks & Bites Tour, Sockdolager Brewing Company, 833 S. 1st St.

7 p.m. - Sami Brown, Lytle Land & Cattle, 1150 E. South 11th St.

7 p.m. - Allen Ray, Sharon's Barbeque - 80, 849 Hwy 80E

7 p.m. - Joe Michie Birthday Bash, Heff's Burgers & Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

7 p.m. - Landon Talley, Betty Rose's Little Brisket (South), 3934 Catclaw Drive

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "The Shawshank Redemption", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Abilene Community Band Fall Concert, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - "The Play That Goes Wrong", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

8 p.m. - Ninja Cowboys, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - Abby French, Fuzzy's Taco Shop North, 2439 N. Judge Ely Blvd.

8:30 p.m. - Randall Armstrong, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - "The Play That Goes Wrong", Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

5 p.m. - SPOOKshow at the Coop Gallery, 427 S. Oakes St.

7:30 p.m. - Melodrama: "Shootout at Sadie's Saloon", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

7:30 p.m. - Lynn Massey and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Curls for the Girls boot camp style event, San Angelo YMCA, 352 S. Randolph St.

9 a.m. - Get Crafty!, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - Family Clay Day, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

11 a.m. - Craft Brew Fest 2022, 20 W. Beauregard Ave.

11 a.m. - RAM JAM featuring Mariachi Rock Revolution, Angelo State University Alumni Association, 1620 University Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - 2022 Wall-O-Ween Carnival, Wall Elementary School, 8065 Loop 570 - WALL

6 p.m. - Kenny Feidler & the Cowboy Killers with Colten Jesse & the Hooligans, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Melodrama: "Shootout at Sadie's Saloon", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

9 p.m. - Kimbos' 20th Anniversary, Kimbo's Saloon, 78 E. Avenue K

9 p.m. - Remanence and the Mothers of Mayhem, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

10 p.m. - Zak Webb, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

10 p.m. - Cole Barnhill, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

10 p.m. - Melodrama: "Shootout at Sadie's Saloon", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - Melodrama: "Shootout at Sadie's Saloon", Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.