x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

West Texas weekend events, Easter edition

Looking for something to do with family and friends this Easter weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!
Credit: FOX West Texas

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family. 

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

6 p.m. - First Friday - April, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St. 

7:30 p.m. - Egg Hunt After Dark, Big Stars Farm, 502 Country Road 176 - OVALO

7:30 p.m. - Matthew McDaniel, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - Easter Egg Hunt, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

10 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m. - Christy Patton,  Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St. 

10:30 a.m. - Community Easter Egg Hunt, Anson City Park/Baseball Field - ANSON 

11 a.m. - Easter Hops Fest, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

11 a.m. - Easter Eggstravaganza, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon -  Third annual Car Show, Hooter's, 2042 E. Overland Trail

Noon - First-ever Xtreme Team YSA Easter Egg Hunt/Foot Race, 5457 S. 7th St.

1 p.m. -  Spring Egg Hunt, Quail Hollow Family Housing, 5802 Kala Drive

1 p.m. - Moose Mountain Golden Egg Hunt, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.

1 p.m. - Easter Car Hop, Transformation Church, 3150 Vogel Ave.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

6 p.m. - Nurture Nolan Second Annual Birthday Burger Bash, National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Finding Voice: Monologues and Poetry for the Women's Show, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - Cadillac Thieves, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - Davis Brothers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. -  OTB acoustic, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - Backyard Boys, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Ironwood Cantina, 3903 US Hwy 84-183E - EARLY

9 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Southern Salt, Stones Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Soul Mates, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750 

EASTER SUNDAY

7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY

8 a.m. - Second Sundays, downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Easter Brunch at The Hideout, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday Service, YMCA of Abilene, 3125 S. 32nd St.

2 p.m. - Second Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Riding Club Play Day/Easter Hunt, Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Arena

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

Noon - Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Good Friday NOONtime event, Memorial Park - MILES

5 p.m. - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

6 p.m. - Billy Dan's One Blues, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St. 

6:30 p.m. - Twenty-eighth year Anniversary Dinner, Peasant Village, 23 S. Park St.

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Bentwood Country Club, 2111 Club House Lane

7:30 p.m. - Get Western Friday with Lynn Massey, Johnny Dickinson and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

9 p.m. - Allen Ray and Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Charles "Lumpy" Reyes (acoustic), Kimbo's Saloon, 78 E. Avenue K 

10:30 p.m. - Cameron Wrinkle, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

10:30 p.m. - The Dustin Toliver Band, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

11 p.m. - Wyatt Weaver Band, Blaine's Pub, 10 E. Harris Ave. 

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St. 

10 a.m. - San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Family Clay Day, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.

10 a.m. - Lowe's SpringFest Egg-Venture, Lowe's Home Improvement, 5301 Sherwood Way

10:30 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

10:30 a.m. - Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom's Easter Egg Hunt, Firefighters Memorial Park, 315 E. Twohig Ave.

11 a.m. - Third annual Easter Egg Hunt, Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

Noon - San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Saddle Up Car Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

1 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St. 

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Noah Babb, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

7:30 p.m. - Michael Saiz, The Summerland Stage, 105 Frisco - MENARD

8 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

8:30 p.m. - Junction Men's Bible Class Easter Pageant, Easter Pageant Grounds - JUNCTION

10 p.m. - Monty Branham Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10:30 p.m. - George Navarro, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

EASTER SUNDAY

7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Lake View Bible Church, 4825 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - First Baptist San Angelo Easter at the Paseo, El Paseo de Santa Angela, 34 W. Avenue D

Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

2 p.m. - Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Custom western wear in San Angelo

Before You Leave, Check This Out