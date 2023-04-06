West Texas weekend events, Easter edition

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
6 p.m. - First Friday - April, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.
7:30 p.m. - Egg Hunt After Dark, Big Stars Farm, 502 Country Road 176 - OVALO
7:30 p.m. - Matthew McDaniel, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
SATURDAY
10 a.m. - Easter Egg Hunt, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.
10 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road
10 a.m. - Christy Patton, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.
10:30 a.m. - Community Easter Egg Hunt, Anson City Park/Baseball Field - ANSON
11 a.m. - Easter Hops Fest, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road
11 a.m. - Easter Eggstravaganza, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road
Noon - Third annual Car Show, Hooter's, 2042 E. Overland Trail
Noon - First-ever Xtreme Team YSA Easter Egg Hunt/Foot Race, 5457 S. 7th St.
1 p.m. - Spring Egg Hunt, Quail Hollow Family Housing, 5802 Kala Drive
1 p.m. - Moose Mountain Golden Egg Hunt, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.
1 p.m. - Easter Car Hop, Transformation Church, 3150 Vogel Ave.
1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
6 p.m. - Nurture Nolan Second Annual Birthday Burger Bash, National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER
7 p.m. - Finding Voice: Monologues and Poetry for the Women's Show, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.
7 p.m. - Cadillac Thieves, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD
7:30 p.m. - Davis Brothers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750
8 p.m. - OTB acoustic, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.
8 p.m. - Backyard Boys, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
8 p.m. - The Remedy, Ironwood Cantina, 3903 US Hwy 84-183E - EARLY
9 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
9 p.m. - Southern Salt, Stones Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD
9 p.m. - Soul Mates, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750
EASTER SUNDAY
7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY
8 a.m. - Second Sundays, downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD
10 a.m. - Easter Brunch at The Hideout, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD
10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday Service, YMCA of Abilene, 3125 S. 32nd St.
2 p.m. - Second Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Riding Club Play Day/Easter Hunt, Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Arena
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
Noon - Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Good Friday NOONtime event, Memorial Park - MILES
5 p.m. - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
6 p.m. - Billy Dan's One Blues, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
6:30 p.m. - Twenty-eighth year Anniversary Dinner, Peasant Village, 23 S. Park St.
7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Bentwood Country Club, 2111 Club House Lane
7:30 p.m. - Get Western Friday with Lynn Massey, Johnny Dickinson and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
9 p.m. - Allen Ray and Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
9 p.m. - Charles "Lumpy" Reyes (acoustic), Kimbo's Saloon, 78 E. Avenue K
10:30 p.m. - Cameron Wrinkle, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
10:30 p.m. - The Dustin Toliver Band, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.
11 p.m. - Wyatt Weaver Band, Blaine's Pub, 10 E. Harris Ave.
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288
10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.
10 a.m. - San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Family Clay Day, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.
10 a.m. - Lowe's SpringFest Egg-Venture, Lowe's Home Improvement, 5301 Sherwood Way
10:30 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive
10:30 a.m. - Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom's Easter Egg Hunt, Firefighters Memorial Park, 315 E. Twohig Ave.
11 a.m. - Third annual Easter Egg Hunt, Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.
Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
Noon - San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Saddle Up Car Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
1 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
6 p.m. - Noah Babb, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.
7:30 p.m. - Michael Saiz, The Summerland Stage, 105 Frisco - MENARD
8 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL
8:30 p.m. - Junction Men's Bible Class Easter Pageant, Easter Pageant Grounds - JUNCTION
10 p.m. - Monty Branham Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.
10:30 p.m. - George Navarro, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
EASTER SUNDAY
7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Lake View Bible Church, 4825 Grape Creek Road
10 a.m. - First Baptist San Angelo Easter at the Paseo, El Paseo de Santa Angela, 34 W. Avenue D
Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.
2 p.m. - Concho Educators Federal Credit Union Xtreme Bulls, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.