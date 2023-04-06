West Texas weekend events, Easter edition

Looking for something to do with family and friends this Easter weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

6 p.m. - First Friday - April, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7:30 p.m. - Egg Hunt After Dark, Big Stars Farm, 502 Country Road 176 - OVALO

7:30 p.m. - Matthew McDaniel, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - Easter Egg Hunt, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

10 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m. - Christy Patton, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.

10:30 a.m. - Community Easter Egg Hunt, Anson City Park/Baseball Field - ANSON

11 a.m. - Easter Hops Fest, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

11 a.m. - Easter Eggstravaganza, Express ER Abilene, 4157 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon - Third annual Car Show, Hooter's, 2042 E. Overland Trail

Noon - First-ever Xtreme Team YSA Easter Egg Hunt/Foot Race, 5457 S. 7th St.

1 p.m. - Spring Egg Hunt, Quail Hollow Family Housing, 5802 Kala Drive

1 p.m. - Moose Mountain Golden Egg Hunt, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.

1 p.m. - Easter Car Hop, Transformation Church, 3150 Vogel Ave.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

6 p.m. - Nurture Nolan Second Annual Birthday Burger Bash, National WASP WWII Museum, 210 Avenger Field Road - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Finding Voice: Monologues and Poetry for the Women's Show, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - Cadillac Thieves, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - Davis Brothers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - OTB acoustic, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - Backyard Boys, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Ironwood Cantina, 3903 US Hwy 84-183E - EARLY

9 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Southern Salt, Stones Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Soul Mates, Doc's Bar & Grill, 2042 FM 1750

EASTER SUNDAY

7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Visit Early Texas -Early Visitors & Events Center, 419 Garmon Drive - EARLY

8 a.m. - Second Sundays, downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Easter Brunch at The Hideout, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

10:30 a.m. - Easter Sunday Service, YMCA of Abilene, 3125 S. 32nd St.

2 p.m. - Second Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Riding Club Play Day/Easter Hunt, Taylor County Sheriff's Posse Arena

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

Noon - Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church Good Friday NOONtime event, Memorial Park - MILES

5 p.m. - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

6 p.m. - Billy Dan's One Blues, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

6:30 p.m. - Twenty-eighth year Anniversary Dinner, Peasant Village, 23 S. Park St.

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Bentwood Country Club, 2111 Club House Lane

7:30 p.m. - Get Western Friday with Lynn Massey, Johnny Dickinson and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

9 p.m. - Allen Ray and Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Charles "Lumpy" Reyes (acoustic), Kimbo's Saloon, 78 E. Avenue K

10:30 p.m. - Cameron Wrinkle, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

10:30 p.m. - The Dustin Toliver Band, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

11 p.m. - Wyatt Weaver Band, Blaine's Pub, 10 E. Harris Ave.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Family Clay Day, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.

10 a.m. - Lowe's SpringFest Egg-Venture, Lowe's Home Improvement, 5301 Sherwood Way

10:30 a.m. - Eggstravaganza, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

10:30 a.m. - Old Central Firehouse Pizzeria & Taproom's Easter Egg Hunt, Firefighters Memorial Park, 315 E. Twohig Ave.

11 a.m. - Third annual Easter Egg Hunt, Sports Next Level, 2838 College Hills Blvd.

Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

Noon - San Angelo Stock Show & Rodeo Saddle Up Car Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

1 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Noah Babb, OH Triangle Wine Tent, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Rodeo PRCA performance, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

7:30 p.m. - Michael Saiz, The Summerland Stage, 105 Frisco - MENARD

8 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

8:30 p.m. - Junction Men's Bible Class Easter Pageant, Easter Pageant Grounds - JUNCTION

10 p.m. - Monty Branham Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10:30 p.m. - George Navarro, Coors Beer Barn, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.

EASTER SUNDAY

7 a.m. - Community Easter Sunrise Service, Lake View Bible Church, 4825 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - First Baptist San Angelo Easter at the Paseo, El Paseo de Santa Angela, 34 W. Avenue D

Noon - Western Finance Midway & Carnival opens, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 50 E. 43rd St.