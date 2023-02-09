West Texas weekend events, Feb. 10-12

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Learn About: Basic Landscape Design, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Valentine's Day, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Mark Hagood, Argos Brewhouse & Bookseller, 209 Oak St. - SWEETWATER

8 p.m. - Curtis Grimes, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SATURDAY

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Black Panther", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

Noon - Stupid Cupid Valentines Day Expo, Station 1, 140 Mulberry St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "Black Adam", Abilene Public Library South Branch meeting room, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5:30 p.m. - Daddy Daughter Date Night, Chick-fil-A Brownwood, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

6:30 p.m. - Swingin' Sweethearts - Valentine's Celebration, Abilene Country Club, 4039 S. Treadaway Blvd.

7 p.m. - Slade Coulter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Walt Wilkins, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3903 US Hwy 83/183E - EARLY

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Second Sundays Downtown, various downtown business - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Skywatch WeaponMaster Tournament, Grover Nelson Park, 2070 Zoo Lane

5 p.m. - Super Bowl Watch Party, Peacock Patio Bar & Essence of Soul Food, 536 Hickory St.

5 p.m. - Super Bowl Watch Party, Aldersgate Abilene, 1741 Sayles Blvd.

5:30 p.m. - Super Bowl Party, Elmdale Baptist Church, 233 S. Elmdale Road

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

8 a.m. - San Angelo Stock Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 200 W. 43rd St.

5:30 p.m. - Susan Landers Kolb, Barnwood BBQ and Catering, 8086 FM 2288 - GRAPE CREEK

6 p.m. - Galentines, Urban salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Geek Night: LEGO (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Night at the Oscars!, Lyndale San Angelo Senior Living, 6101 Grand Court Road

7 p.m. - R&B Ladies Night, Reyna's Tacos, 334 W. Concho Ave.

7:30 p.m. - ACT presents "Moon Over Buffalo", Angelo Civic Theatre, 1936 Sherwood Way

7 p.m. - WTRC second annual Songwriter Showcase, The Stables at Fort Concho, 210 Henry O. Flipper St.

9 p.m. - Khantraversy, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Kidd Sixx & Motley Krue, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - San Angelo Stock Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 200 W. 43rd St.

11 a.m. - Love Don't Cost a Thing Adoption Event, Concho Valley PAWS, 3134 US Hwy 67N

11 a.m. - Shop the Sugar Shop, Carter's Sugar Shop, 28 N. Chadbourne St.

1 p.m. - Second Saturday Cinema, Stephen's Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Library System Teen Republic's Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Family Jewelz, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

7 p.m. - Denim and Diamonds Daddy Daughter Date Night, Sutton County Civic Center, 1700 N. Crockett Ave. - SONORA

8 p.m. - Valentine's Dance with Rita Capuchina and Con Animo and The Sunny Sauceda Band, Angelo Civic Hall & Fiesta Park, 3636 N. Bryant Blvd.

8:30 p.m. - The Wilder Blue, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - JR Gomez y los Conjunto Bandits, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 p.m. - Pony Bradshaw, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - San Angelo Stock Show, San Angelo Fairgrounds, 200 W. 43rd St.

1 p.m. - West Texas Sweet Hearts Drag Show, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

2 p.m. - Make a Valentine's Day Car, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

3 p.m. - Circus on Ice, McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive

5:30 p.m. - Circus on Ice, McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive