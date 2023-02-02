x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

West Texas Weekend events, Feb. 3-5

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!
Credit: FOX West Texas

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Fabulous Fun Fashion Show, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425 S. 14th St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Groundhog Day, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5 p.m. - Raven and Willow Botanica grand opening, The People's Plaza, 1969 Industrial Blvd.

6 p.m. - First Friday February, The People's Plaza, 1969 Industrial Blvd. 

6:30 p.m. - Rodney Crowell's Word for Word Tour, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St. 

7:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - McKenna Kasowski and Jordan Haynes, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Outta the Blue, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - February Lake Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

1 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St. 

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - Circus on Ice Amazing Tour, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

4:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

6 p.m. - Ri Wolf, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

6 p.m. - Lift Every Voice, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St. - SWEETWATER

6:30 p.m. - Rampage Wrestling: Sole Survivor, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Daddy Daughter Dance - GLOW the Night Away, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 State Hwy 36

7 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - AJ Castillo, Club 325, 717 W. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

7:30 p.m. - Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

5 p.m. - Daddy Daughter Dance, Sabrina Cedars, 325 County Road 321

5:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

9 p.m. - West Texas Funk, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

9 p.m. - Playground Fink, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

10 p.m. - Trenton Fletcher, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

SATURDAY

9:30 a.m. - Chess on the Rails Open Tournament, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

10 a.m. - Volunteer training and orientation, Concho Valley PAWS, 3134 US Hwy 67N

Noon - Cassie's Place Valentine's Adoption Party and Donation Drive, Hallie's Homes, 2307 W. Harris Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Houston Ebony Opera Guild Performance - Dinner and Concert, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

7 p.m. - Comedy After Dark, Lone Wolf Pub, 115 Paint Rock Road

7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Ice House, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

8 p.m. - Eddie Gonzalez and Animo, Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson St.

8:30 p.m. - Gus Clark & the Least of His Problems, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Monty Branham Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

No events submitted.

Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.

 

More Videos

In Other News

How to prevent ice related injuries

Before You Leave, Check This Out