West Texas Weekend events, Feb. 3-5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene (and beyond) to do with your friends and family.
BIG COUNTRY
FRIDAY
11 a.m. - Fabulous Fun Fashion Show, Abilene Woman's Club Foundation, 3425 S. 14th St.
11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Groundhog Day, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
5 p.m. - Raven and Willow Botanica grand opening, The People's Plaza, 1969 Industrial Blvd.
6 p.m. - First Friday February, The People's Plaza, 1969 Industrial Blvd.
6:30 p.m. - Rodney Crowell's Word for Word Tour, Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.
7 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St.
7:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
8 p.m. - McKenna Kasowski and Jordan Haynes, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD
9 p.m. - Outta the Blue, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
SATURDAY
9 a.m. - February Lake Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA
1 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St.
1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane
2:30 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
4 p.m. - Circus on Ice Amazing Tour, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
4:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
6 p.m. - Ri Wolf, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN
6 p.m. - Lift Every Voice, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St. - SWEETWATER
6:30 p.m. - Rampage Wrestling: Sole Survivor, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
7 p.m. - Daddy Daughter Dance - GLOW the Night Away, Taylor County Expo Center, 1700 State Hwy 36
7 p.m. - Abilene High and Cooper present "The SpongeBob Musical", Abilene High School auditorium, 2800 N. 6th St.
7 p.m. - AJ Castillo, Club 325, 717 W. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD
7:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
7:30 p.m. - Hotel California "A Salute to the Eagles", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.
SUNDAY
1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.
2:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
5 p.m. - Daddy Daughter Dance, Sabrina Cedars, 325 County Road 321
5:30 p.m. - Nitro Extreme '23 Tour, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road
CONCHO VALLEY
FRIDAY
9 p.m. - West Texas Funk, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.
9 p.m. - Playground Fink, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.
10 p.m. - Trenton Fletcher, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.
SATURDAY
9:30 a.m. - Chess on the Rails Open Tournament, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.
10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive
10 a.m. - Volunteer training and orientation, Concho Valley PAWS, 3134 US Hwy 67N
Noon - Cassie's Place Valentine's Adoption Party and Donation Drive, Hallie's Homes, 2307 W. Harris Ave.
2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.
6 p.m. - Houston Ebony Opera Guild Performance - Dinner and Concert, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.
7 p.m. - Comedy After Dark, Lone Wolf Pub, 115 Paint Rock Road
7 p.m. - Susan Kolb, Christoval Ice House, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL
8 p.m. - Eddie Gonzalez and Animo, Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson St.
8:30 p.m. - Gus Clark & the Least of His Problems, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.
9 p.m. - Monty Branham Band, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.
SUNDAY
No events submitted.
Want an event listed? Email it to srojas@foxsanangelo.com by noon Wednesdays.