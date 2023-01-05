West Texas Weekend events, Jan. 6-8

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9:30 a.m. - Tot Spot - creative classes for preschoolers and families, The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St.

11 a.m. - January fundraiser, Wisteria Place Retirement Living, 3401 S. 32nd St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Spaghetti, Abilene Public Library, Main

6 p.m. - January First Friday, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7:30 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: "Elvis", Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - Cade Holliday, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Luke Daniel, Lone Star Dry Goods, 173 Walnut St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Break in the New Year, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5875 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - January Trail Hike, Abilene State Park, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library - Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library - South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Zak Webb, Rancho Loma Vineyards, 411 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

8 p.m. - Parkside, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Girls Night Out The Show, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

3 p.m. - Big Country Children's Theatre auditions for "Legally Blonde Jr.", Southern Hills Church of Christ, 3666 Buffalo Gap Road

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Tierra Sagrada & Galactic Warriors and Gods from the Yucatan art exhibits, Coop Gallery, 1 Love St.

6 p.m. - Geek Night: Pokémon (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

8 p.m. - It's 2023...Let's BADImprov!, Be Theatre, 82 Gills St.

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - First-ever Tamale Fest, Pop Art Museum, 125 E. Twohig Ave.

10 a.m. - Permian Track Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

7 p.m. - J. Rodney Dunn and the Lost Frijoles Band, VFW Hall, 125 S. Browning St.

9 p.m. - Acoustic Night with Charles Reyes, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SUNDAY

