West Texas Weekend events, July 14-16

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Master Gardeners Series: Planting Fall Veggies, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Super Storytime: Splish Splash, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

2:30 p.m. - Big Country Master Naturalists: All About Bats, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4:30 p.m. - CHC Summer Buckle Series, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112N - CLYDE

5 p.m. - Dining at Doc's: Fish Fry Friday, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

6 p.m. - Shayne Porter, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Flight of the Keys - Dueling Pianos, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Moose Mountain Mornings with Christy, 3365 S. 14th St.

9 a.m. - Best 42 Club in Texas 2023 Tournament, Rose Park Senior Activity Center, 2625 S. 7th St.

9:30 a.m. - Dino Day!, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game, Lowe's Home Improvement, 1634 Musgrave Blvd.

10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game, Lowe's Home Improvement, 4134 Ridgemont Drive

10:30 a.m. - Yo-Yo Club Meetup, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11 a.m. - Christian Business Women's Network Christmas in July, Mall of Abilene, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

11:30 a.m. - Friends of Lake Brownwood State Park member meeting, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Batman and Robin", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Making & Marketing Art, The Grace Museum, 102 Cypress St.

3 p.m. - July Family Fun Day, Adventure Cove, 2742 S. 9th St.

6 p.m. - Four-year Celebration, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - The Remedy and Sun City, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Jamie Richards, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

8 p.m. - Flight of the Keys - Dueling Pianos, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Free Ride Band, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8:30 p.m. - Star Party, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - Seth Merritt Band, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

9 p.m. - Star Party, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Sunday Fun Day: Bat Puppets, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

7 p.m. - Advanced Stage Combat Workshop with David Ainsworth, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

ALL AMERICAN CARWASH THIS SATURDAY AT FOX COFFEE!! From 11am - 4pm! All donations (up to $2,500) matched by Star Dodge... Posted by Dyess We Care Team on Wednesday, July 12, 2023

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Snakes of the Concho Valley, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

11 a.m. - Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Storytimes - Music in Literature with the San Angelo Symphony, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - Sand Fest 2023!, Fair Weather Farm, 2200 County Road 116 - BRADY

9 a.m. - San Angelo Gun Exposition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10 a.m. - Kids' DIY-U Workshop: Tic-Tac-Toe Grill Game, Lowe's Home Improvement, 5301 Sherwood Way

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Wandering Mind Brewery Grand Opening Bash, 130 S. Oakes St.

3 p.m. - Out of This World Elementary Dance Party, Prep Academy, LLC, 2430 Sherwood Way

4 p.m. - Warehouse 150 and Soco Tap House and Brew Co. annual pig roast, 113 E. Concho Ave.

5:30 p.m. - SuSan at Twisted Root Burger Co., 333 S. Chadbourne St.

6 p.m. - New Reign concert, Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Ave.

6 p.m. - El Corazon Paint Fiesta, De Nada, 3038 W. Beauregard Ave.

7 p.m. - Guy Forsyth Blues Band, The Odeon Theater, 122 Moody St. - MASON

8 p.m. - Liverpool Legends, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Grupo Duelo, Erick y su Grupo Massore, Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St.

8:30 p.m. - Mike and the Moonpies: The Solo & Steel Tour, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - KhantraVersey, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - San Angelo Gun Exposition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

11 a.m. - "Brunch is for Lovers" Emo Brunch, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.