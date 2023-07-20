West Texas Weekend events, July 21-23

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Abilene Youth Sports Authority Fundraiser, Jason's Deli, 1772 State Hwy 351

10 a.m. - Coca Cola Southwest Beverages Hiring Fair - Abilene, Holiday Inn Abilene - North College Area, 3525 W. Lake Road

10 a.m. - Abilene Public Library Art in the Park: Sun Prints, Red Bud Park, 3125 S. 32nd St.

3 p.m. - Caleb Sutton, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Once Upon a Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - Stuffed Animal Sleepover Pajama Party, Chick-fil-A, 500 E Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Trivia Night and World Cup Watch party, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - TX09 National Barrel Horse Association Summer Beach Party Friday Night Barrel Race, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112N - CLYDE

6 p.m. - Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher Listening Party, Record Guys, 701 S. Leggett Drive

7 p.m. - Glen Templeton, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Geru y su Legion 7, Tequilas Night Club, 133 Eplens Court

SATURDAY

7:30 a.m. Tour de Gap benefiting Big Brothers Big Sisters, Buffalo Gap Flea Market, 817 Main St. - BUFFALO GAP

9 a.m. - Zippity Zoo Day, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - South STEAM: Wings Wanted, Abilene Public Library South, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Food truck and live music, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

11 a.m. - Christmas in July: A Cops and Outlaws Toy Drive, Scotty's Bistro & Pub, 601 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

3 p.m. - Funfetti Preschool Dance Party, Prep Academy Dance Studio Abilene, 141 Oak St.

6 p.m. - Tavern Night 2023, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - The Loganos, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

8:30 p.m. - Stray Sons and Jimmy Queen Memorial, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8:30 p.m. - Sounds of the Night, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

9 p.m. - Hayden Haddock, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - LAKE BROWNWOOD

9 p.m. - The BARBIE Pink Party!, Fat Boss's Pub Abilene, 216 Pine St.

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Illustrated Melodies: A Summer of Musical Storytimes - Rock and Roll Session, Old Town Books, 506 S. Chadbourne St.

Noon - One-year Anniversary and ribbon cutting ceremony, Alejandro’s Kitchen and Tequila, 4388 Sherwood Way

4:30 p.m. - Totally Tiki Luau, Lyndale San Angelo Senior Living, 6101 Grand Court Road

6 p.m. - Cameron Sacky Band featuring Graycie York, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

8 p.m. - Los Garcia Bros., Club El Patron, 1616 S. Chadbourne St.

8 p.m. - Laugh Out Loud Comedy Night with Greg Duran and friends, Reynas Tacos, 334 W. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Church yard sale, Lake View Bible Church, 4923 Grape Creek Road

9 a.m. - National Cowboy Day, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes St.

11 a.m. - The Desert Tribe grand opening, 110B Alexander St.

Noon - Kids Business Showcase, Sunset Mall, 4001 Sunset Drive

1 p.m. - Free genealogy class, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

3 p.m. - Funfetti Preschool Dance Party, Prep Academy, LLC, 2430 Sherwood Way

5 p.m. - Inaugural Toys for Tots Christmas in July Gala, Koronazz, 4611 S. Jackson St.

6 p.m. - Downtown Barbie Crawl, downtown San Angelo

6 p.m. - Monthly Car Show, Hooters, 4384 Sherwood Way

6 p.m. - 2023 Concho Valley Friends of NRA event, The Stables at Fort Concho, 210 Henry O. Flipper St.

7:30 p.m. - Joseph Ramon of the Scary Mondelos, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco St. - MENARD

7:30 p.m. - Wall Western Dance Club - Polka Club Duijka Brothers dance, St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 8602 Loop 570S - WALL

8 p.m. - Del Castillo with special guest Lisa Morales, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Michael Siaz, Willow Creek Café & Club,

8:30 p.m. - Reagan Quinn, Garrett Bryan and the Traveling City Committee, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Rita Capuchina, Riverside Golf Course and Bunkers Bar and Grill, 3301 Riverside Golf Club Road

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Church yard sale, Lake View Bible Church, 4923 Grape Creek Road.