Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Friends of the Library Annual Book Sale, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

10 a.m. - Master Gardeners Series: Gardening with Kids, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11:30 a.m. - Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce June Monthly Luncheon, Brownwood Country Club, 5875 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

Noon - POTP Summer Show, Western Texas College Coliseum, 900 E. Coliseum Drive - SNYDER

2:30 p.m. - Master Naturalists presents: All About Bats, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Zoo Animal Ambassadors, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Leos Warzone presents Search and Destroy & Capture the Flag Tournament, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

5:30 p.m. - Summer Jam 2023 - Day 2 - Clint Black, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7:30 p.m. - Juneteenth Celebration, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Day with Dad Sporting Clays, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5895 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - POTP Summer Show, Western Texas College Coliseum, 900 E. Coliseum Drive - SNYDER

10 a.m. - Art Inside the Cave, Brown County Museum of History, 209 N. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Goat Yoga, May Farm - Petting Animals, 7933 US Hwy 277S - HAWLEY

11 a.m. - Low Putt Disc Golf 20th annual Wild Hair, Will Hair Park, 101 Ambler Ave.

11 a.m. - Two-Year Anniversary, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Batman Returns", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Ice Cream Freeze Preschool Dance Party, Prep Academy Abilene, 141 Oak St.

3 p.m. - Poolside music with Christy Patton, Abilene Country Club, 4039 S. Treadaway Blvd.

5:30 p.m. - Summer Jam 2023 - Day 3 - Wade Bowen, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

6 p.m. - Eric Logan with Brandon Carr, SunnHaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

6:30 p.m. - Guns & Hoses softball game, Sweetwater High School, 1205 Ragland St. - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Hedley Lamarr, Fatboy's, 525 Arnold Blvd.

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 US-84 183E - EARLY

8 p.m. - Christy Patton (acoustic), The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - The Self Band, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

9 p.m. - Parkside, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

9 p.m. - Rita Capuchina and Animo, Heff's Burger Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Father's Day Car Show and Axe Throwing, Victory Life Church, 901 CC Woodson Road - BROWNWOOD

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Sunday Fun Day: Coffee Fliter Bats, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

8 a.m. - RQHA AQHA/NSBA June Show (through June 18), 1st Community Federal Credit Union Spur Arena, 4720 Grape Creek Road

11 a.m. - Texas Filament ribbon cutting ceremony, 76 N. Chadbourne St.

5:30 p.m. - Blackshear Heights Family Juneteenth Celebration: Block Party, 2121 Martin Luther King Drive

6:30 p.m. - Chill AF, Plateau Brewing Company, 214 S. Chadbourne St.

8:30 p.m. - Jake Worthington (full band), The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Pathos & Logos, Victera and Mega Gone, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. - Concho Valley Farmers Market grand opening, 609 S. Oakes St.

9 a.m. - Permian Track Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

9 a.m. - Blackshear Heights Family Juneteenth Celebration: Main Event, 2121 Martin Luther King Drive

Noon - THC Beer Co. One-Year Anniversary Party, T H C Beer Company, 113 N. Spring St. - MASON

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Gyotaku - Japanese Fish Painting, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

3 p.m. - Ice Cream Freeze Preschool Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way

5 p.m. - Dad's Weekend - Dinner on the Patio + Manny Campos, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

6 p.m. - Women Veterans Society Boots to Bloom Women Veterans Gala, Powell Event Center, 261 Scherz Blvd., Goodfellow Air Force Base

6 p.m. - Logan Samford with 12 Mile, Spring Creek Marina, Lake Nasworthy

6:15 p.m. - The Outlaw Firm at the Odeon, The Odeon Theatre, Mason County Courthouse Square, 201 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

7 p.m. - Paintbrush Alley Market Days After Dark, Paintbrush Alley - Art in Uncommon Places, 33 W. Twohig Ave.

8 p.m. - Shineola, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Bobby Wilson, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Kidd Six, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - KhantraVersey, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

9 p.m. - Red Dog Rebellion, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Golf Course Road

SUNDAY

9 a.m. - Paint and Coffee, The Bearded Barista, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

10 a.m. - Beginner Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Blackshear Heights Family Juneteenth Celebration: Father's Day Brunch, 2121 Martin Luther King Drive

11 a.m. - Father's Day Karaoke Brunch, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.

Noon - Paint and Coffee, The Bearded Barista, 2412 College Hills Blvd.