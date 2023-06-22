West Texas Weekend events, June 23-25

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

9 a.m. - Toddler Story Time, Chick-fil-A, 500 E. Commerce St. - BROWNWOOD

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Family Fun: Vacation Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - Anime Sekai, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Comedy Night, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

7:30 p.m. - 30th annual Paramount Summer Musical: "Sweeney Todd", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - The Cadillac Thieves, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - LAKE BROWNWOOD

8:45 p.m. - Outdoor Movie Series: "Angels in the Outfield", Aldersgate Abilene, 1801 Sayles Blvd.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Trail Ride, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

9 a.m. - West Texas Dig Fest Grass Volleyball Tournament, The Fieldhouse Abilene, 1609 Cottonwood St.

10 a.m. - Anime Sekai, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

10 a.m. - South STEAM: Flying Bats, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

10 a.m. - Moose Mountain Mornings with Christy, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

3 p.m. - Aloha Elementary Dance Party, Prep Academy Abilene, 141 Oak St.

5 p.m. - 2023 Block Party, Grain Theory, 202 Pine St.

6 p.m. - Jacob Armitage, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Slade Coulter, Waylon's and Ray's Place, 411 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - Bart Crow, Mulligan's Sports Bar, Grill and Golf, 1166 Ben Richey Drive

7 p.m. - The Strange Whiskey Band, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Advanced Stage Combat Workshop with David Ainsworth, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

7:30 p.m. - 30th annual Paramount Summer Musical: "Sweeney Todd", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

9 p.m. - South of Mayhem, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Anime Sekai, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - 30th annual Paramount Summer Musical: "Sweeney Todd", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - Dogs Days of Summer benefiting Cassie's Place, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Addresses, 3005 Green Meadow Drive

7 p.m. - John Conlee with opener Rowdy Richter, Cooper's BBQ Live, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7 p.m. - Bart Crow, Blaine's Pub, 10 W. Harris Ave.

8 p.m. - Be Theatre's CaBEret Drag Show Musical Theatre Edition, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

9 p.m. - Dayne Pack with Torin Franklin, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - KhantraVersey, SPam's Bar and Lounge, 2321 Sherwood Way

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Painting Fun, The Grind Coffee and Café, 220 N. Chadbourne St.

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10:30 a.m. - In Vino Summer Brunch Club, 2007 Knickerbocker Road

Noon - Wags and Whiskers Pet Event, Grogan's Farm and Ranch, 3744 Summer Crest Drive

2 p.m. - Be Theatre's CaBEret One Upon a Time Drag Show, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - The Sun and All Its Wonders, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

3 p.m. - Aloha Elementary Dance Party, Prep Academy, 2430 Sherwood Way

4 p.m. - Rogue Energy Music Fest 2023: Stoney Larue featuring Roasted Crows, 12 Mile, Zach Edwards Band, Cooper's BBQ Live, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Matthew Zarder, Low Water Bridge Trail And Park - MENARD

7 p.m. - Monthly Car Show, Hooters, 4384 Sherwood Way

7 p.m. - Zak Mirz, Palace Theatre, 105 W. Commerce St. - BRADY

8 p.m. - Be Theatre's CaBEret Queen's Choice Drag Show, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Dale Mayfield, Willow Creek Café, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

8 p.m. - 100 Smokes, Spring Creek Marina, Lake Nasworthy

8:30 p.m. - Animo at Hotter Than Hell BBQ Cook-Off, Ballinger City Park, 700 Railroad Ave. - BALLINGER

8:30 p.m. - Pat Waters Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

4 p.m. - Backyard BBQ Beer Pairing, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

7 p.m. - Adult Literacy Council live event with entertainment by One Breath, Santa Rita Park, 1111 S. Madison St.