West Texas Weekend events, June 30-July 2

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Art in the Park: Squirt Paintings, Red Bud Park, 3125 S. 32nd St.

Noon - Meet the Author: Karen Witemeyer, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3:30 p.m. - Tween Summer Camp Series, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4 p.m. - Once Upon a Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - Capture the Flag and Search and Destroy Tournament, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

5 p.m. - Dining at Doc's: Fish Fry Friday, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

6 p.m. - Parkside, Matera Bar & Grill, 833 S. 1st St.

6:30 p.m. - Colby Swift, Lytle Land & Cattle, 1150 ES 11th St.

7 p.m. - Love is Blind, Fourth of July Celebration, Clyde Lake, 7681 FM 3217 - CLYDE

7 p.m. - The Remedy, CJ's Cigar Lounge, 110 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Bailey Ray, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Terri Knight, Sharon's Barbeque South, 2050 Antilley Road

7:30 p.m. - 30th annual Paramount Summer Musical: "Sweeney Todd", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Wild Duck Marina, 320 Hightop St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Karaoke Night, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Secondhand acoustic show, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

9 p.m. - Los de Chiwas y La Nueva Estradegia, P.T. Event Center, 5126 Brick St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Lake Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

10 a.m. - Mason Kerby, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

10 a.m. - Neighborhood Block Party, North Park Baptist Church, 1525 Anson Ave.

10 a.m. - Cowboy Band Foundation Meeting, Hardin-Simmons University, 2200 Hickory St.

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

Noon - National Play Outside Day, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - Retro Flix: "Batman Forever", Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5 p.m. - YUGIOH Trophy Tournament, The Gathering Place, 1812 S. Clack St.

7 p.m. - The Remedy, The Hideout Golf Club and Resort, 185 Hideout Lane - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Advanced Stage Combat Workshop with David Ainsworth, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

7 p.m. - Gunner Fore, Betty Rose's Little Brisket - South, 3934 Catclaw Drive

7:30 p.m. - 30th annual Paramount Summer Musical: "Sweeney Todd", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - SA Lights, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - Outta the Blue acoustic show, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

9 p.m. - Shrumkloud, 1 Mic Stand, 706 N. 6th St.

9 p.m. - Freeride and Cole Mashburn, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5 p.m. - Sunday Funday - Fourth of July at Heff's, 1806 TX-70 Business - SWEETWATER

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

6 p.m. - Watermelons & Waterslides, Parkside Community Foursquare Church, 3024 Freeland Ave.

6 p.m. - William Beckmann with Dayne Pack, Cooper's Bar-B-Que, 20809 Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

6 p.m. - Concert in the Yard, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

6 p.m. - BBQ Block Party, St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 406 S. Bridge St. - BRADY

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - Painting Fun, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

8:30 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - "Dancing from the Heart", Courtyard by Marriott, 2572 Southwest Blvd.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

3 p.m. - First-ever Testicle Festival, Christoval Icehouse & General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

7:30 p.m. - Zach Williams A Hundred Highways, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.

8 p.m. - Justin Trevino, San Angelo VFW, 125 S. Browning St.

8:30 p.m. - Zac Wilkerson, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Playground Fink, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - Moon Trivia, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Diva Brunch, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.

Noon - Pinball tournament, Glitches Arcade, 19 E. Concho Ave.

7 p.m. - Eli Lev, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.