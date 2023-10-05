West Texas Weekend events, May 12-14

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

10 a.m. - Master Gardeners Series: Rainwater Collection, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Super StoryTime: Jungle Fun, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

4 p.m. - Once Upon A Storytime, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - Western Heritage Classic Ranch Gathering, Taylor County Coliseum, 1700 State Hwy 36

6 p.m. - Paramount Film Series: Top Gun double feature, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Christy Patton, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Lake Brownwood Bash, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - The Traveling Comic Book Store, Holiday Inn Express & Suites, 300 SE Georgia Ave. - SWEETWATER

10 a.m. - Turning Pointe Dance Academy Mother's Day Storybook tea, Front Porch Coffee Co. & Bakery, 702 N. 2nd St.

10 a.m. - Matt and Michelle Ellis, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar, 817 S. 2nd St.

10 a.m. - Start the Summer with a Blast! Local Vendor Event, Drug Emporium Abilene, 2550 Barrow St.

11 a.m. - Familia Dental's Abilene Community Baby Shower, Rose Park Senior Activity Center, 2625 S. 7th St.

11 a.m. - Clyde Texas Gospel Jubilee, New Life Fellowship Church, 415 N. 2nd St. - CLYDE

11 a.m. - Family Flix: "Rumble", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

1 p.m. - Mommy and Me Princess Pop-Up, The Parlor, 1720 S. Clack St.

1 p.m. - Goat Yoga, May Farms, 7933 US Hwy 277 - HAWLEY

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2 p.m. - Charity Car Wash benefiting South Plains Sweethearts, Hooters, 2042 E. Overland Trail

2:30 p.m. - Saturday Matinee: "The Woman King", Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3:30 p.m. - Master Naturalists Series: In the Air, On the Ground, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

5:30 p.m. - Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital Foundation's second annual Wild Game Dinner, Nolan County Coliseum, 220 Coliseum Drive - SWEETWATER

7 p.m. - Soothsayer, All Falls Down, Violent Vendetta, Toxic Menace and Nokompli, The Zone Bar, 3112 S. 27th St.

7:30 p.m. - Taylor Branch and the Lone Star Ramblers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Eric Logan, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

8 p.m. - Kirk House, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Kiss Band, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

9 p.m. - Love is Blind, Doc's Bar and Grill, 2042 FM 1750

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Second Sundays: Downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

3 p.m. - Mimosas for Mom, Spirit of Texas Winery, 6037 CR 291 - EARLY

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy presents "Phantom of the Opera", The Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

7:30 p.m. - Get Western with Lynn Massey and Justice, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - NAPA Auto Parts grand opening and one-day sale, 3033 W. Harris Ave.

9 a.m. - Longhorn and bison viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Second Saturdays, Railway Museum of San Angelo, 703 S. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - Central High School Band UIL State Solo and Ensemble, First united Methodist Church, 37 E. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - Mother's Day Sip N Shop, The Desert Paintbrush, 51 E. Washington Drive

1 p.m. - Charity Car Wash, Hooter's, 4384 Sherwood Way

2 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy presents "Phantom of the Opera", The Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - Summerland Lobster Feast, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco Ave. - MENARD

5 p.m. - Rowdy Richter, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Pulgaso Dia de las Madres Fiesta, El Paseo de Santa Angela, 34 W. Avenue D

5:15 p.m. - Sixth annual Moebius Fun Run and Walk, San Angelo City Park, 315 E. Twohig Ave.

6 p.m. - Randy Rogers, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

7:30 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy presents "Phantom of the Opera", The Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8 p.m. - Open Arms RCC & LGBT+ Services Second Chance Prom, San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, 1 Love St.

8 p.m. - S'mores with a Ranger, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

8:30 p.m. - 12 Mile, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - In Halen tribute to Van Halen, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

9 p.m. - Allen Ray and Southern Comfort, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Mother's Day Weekend and Sunday Brunch, The JL Bar Ranch, Resort & Spa, 3500 Private Road 2254 - SONORA

2 p.m. - San Angelo Broadway Academy presents "Phantom of the Opera", The Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.