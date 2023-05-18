x
Local News

West Texas Weekend events, May 19-21

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!
Credit: FOX West Texas

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.  

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

7 p.m. - Chorus Abilene's Encore '23, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

7:30 p.m. - Christy Patton on Tap, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Martindale/Shafter/Parker Song Swap, The Ice House at LSDG, 173 Walnut St.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Downtown Market, Nolan County Courthouse parking lot, 100 E. 3rd St. - downtown - SWEETWATER

10 a.m. - 2023 Annual Rabies Clinic and Pet Vaccination, Jim Ned Fire Station, 738 Buffalo Gap Road - TUSCOLA

Noon - Historic Pine Street Shootout of 1884 Reenactment, Frontier Texas!, 621 N. 1st St.

1 p.m. - 100 S'more Years,  Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD 

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2:30 p.m. - CALF Time: Celebration David Shannon, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

3 p.m. - Third annual Merkel Crawfish Festival, South Park - MERKEL

6 p.m. - Arkaik, First Fragment, A Wake in Providence, Greylotus, The Zone Bar, 3112 S. 27th St.

7 p.m. - Piano Man - The Billy Joel Experience,  Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - "Doors Tribute", Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

8 p.m. - South of Mayhem, Mulligans Sports Bar, Grill and Golf, 1166 Ben Richey Drive

8:30 p.m. - Star Party, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - Zero Royalty presents Cars and Coffee, Fox Coffee, 4574 S. 14th St.

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - Summer Family Film Series: "Puss in Boots: The Last Wish", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

2:30 p.m. - Sunday Fun Day: Marbled Bookmarks, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road 

7 p.m. - Abilene Chamber Singers Special Octet Performance, First Central Presbyterian Church, 400 Orange St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Color Dash fundraiser, Trinity Lutheran School, 3516 Lutheran Way

11 a.m. - Junction Community After School Program & Family Center Fish Fry and Silent Auction, Junction Area Farmers Market, 501 Main St. - JUNCTION

11:30 a.m. - Annual Concho Valley Texas Tech Alumni Association Scholarship Golf Tournament, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.

7:30 p.m. -  Ballet San Angelo Contemporary Works: Everybody Moves, Brooks and Bates Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

SATURDAY

7 a.m. -  Simply Texas Rib Cookoff, Twohig Avenue and South Chadbourne Street, downtown San Angelo

7 a.m. - West Texas Space Vaqueros Rocketry: Launch Day, 6482 Goodland Loop

7:30 a.m. - Monthly free breakfast for veterans and first responders, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

9:30 a.m. - Bark Ranger Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - College Hills Bazaar, Unidad Park, 3245 Vista del Arroyo Drive

Noon - Painting Fun, H-E-B Community Center at the San Angelo Fairgrounds, 200 W. 43rd St.

Noon - Genealogy Lunch & More, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave. 

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - Shrimp Boil, Christoval Icehouse and General Store, 19965 Main St. - CHRISTOVAL

5 p.m. - Daycee Oswalt, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

6 p.m. - Coffey Anderson, Cooper's Bar-B-Q, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL 

6:30 p.m. - The Suez Shrine Ball, San Angelo Country Club, 1609 Country Club Road

8 p.m. -  2023 Simply Blues Texas Bluesfest with Oscar Ornelas Band and the Manny B. Blues Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Pump Handle Vandals, Riverside Golf Course, 3301 Golf Course Road

9:30 p.m. - Grupo Nacido, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - Taylor Swift Brunch, Urban Salt Kitchen & Bar, 23 W. Beauregard Ave.

Noon - Parkside Community Foursquare Church's Family Fun (in the park), Mountainview Park, 3031 Freeland Ave.

