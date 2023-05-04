West Texas Weekend events, May 5-7

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

11 a.m. - Queso Quontest, Wisteria Place Retirement Living, 3401 S. 32nd St.

6 p.m. - May First Friday, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

6 p.m. - Art Like a Local: Hollie Brown, Center for Contemporary Arts, 220 Cypress St.

7 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo Celebration with Rick Trevino, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Celebration Singers present Oldies but Goodies, The Historic Paramount Theatre, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Assorted Nuts! A Night of Improv and Laughter, Abilene Community Theatre, 809 Barrow St.

10 p.m. - The Electric Cowboys, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD

SATURDAY

10 a.m. - Shop Hop Downtown, Downtown Abilene

10 a.m. - Christy Patton, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 817 S. 2nd St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons Club, Abilene Public Library, Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

4 p.m. - Derby Day, Swenson House, 1726 Swenson St.

5 p.m. - Kicking Cancer with Big Chief, Buffalo Gap Community Center, 1142 William St. - BUFFALO GAP

5 p.m. - "Somos Cultura" Performing Arts Showcase 2023, Abilene Christian University Boone Theatre, 1600 Campus Court

6:30 p.m. - Downtown Brownwood Cinco de Mayo Celebration with the Cade Holliday Band and the Cadillac Thieves, Stone's Grove, 112 W. Anderson St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Mother Son Dance Nacho Average Fiesta, Rose Park Senior Activity Center, 2625 S. 7th St.

7:30 p.m. - Abilene Philharmonic presents "Broadway a la Carte II", Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Colton Fox, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

9 p.m. - Jon Wolfe, Waylon and Ray's Place, 411 S. Broadway St. - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

Noon - Wall Ag Boosters Annual Golf Tournament, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.

3 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo Day Party, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

5 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo at the Vineyards, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

6 p.m. - Geek Night: Star Wars (adult only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

7:30 p.m. - Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra concert, Southland Baptist Church, 4300 Meadow Creek Trail

7:30 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco St. - MENARD

8 p.m. - B.A.D. Improv's "The Regretful & the Forgetful" Marathon, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

9 p.m. - Asalto, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SATURDAY

8:30 a.m. - Rams Reload 2023, San Angelo Claybird Association, 13525 Duncan Road

9 a.m. - Free Comic Book Day, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - First-ever Tejas Pepperfest, First Financial Pavilion, 4400 Grape Creek Road

10 a.m. - San Angelo Clubhouse #StoptheStigma 0.5K, The Bosque on the Concho, 330 S. Irving St.

10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2505 Martin Luther King Drive

10 a.m. - Princess and Superheroes Pop-Up Party, The Grind Coffee and Café, 220 N. Chadbourne St.

10 a.m. - Free Comic Book Day, Outer Rim Collective, 1608 W. Beauregard Ave.

1 p.m. - Golden Tee Tournament, Fiddlestrings Bar and Patio, 3301 Arden Road

1 p.m. - Kentucky Derby Party and Hat Contest, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

7 p.m. - Cinco de Mayo, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

7 p.m. - 2023 Boots, Buckles & Pearls featuring Roger Creager, 1st Community Spur Arena, 200 W. 43rd St.

7 p.m. - A.J. Castillo, Angelo Civic Hall & Fiesta Park, 3636 N. Bryant Blvd.

8 p.m. - The Great Divide with Coke Hendry, Cooper's Bar-B-Que, 20809 US Hwy 277S - CHRISTOVAL

9 p.m. - Ranch Road, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

2 p.m. - Downtown San Angelo, Inc., Imagine the Possibilities Tour, 109 S. Chadbourne St.

3 p.m. - San Angelo Central High School Band Spring Concert, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.