West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

6:30 a.m. - Common Grounds Coffeehouse supports the Brown County United Way, Common Grounds Coffeehouse, 809 Main St. - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Occupational Therapy Preview Day, Abilene Christian University, 1600 Campus Court

7 p.m. - Disney Trivia Night, 10 Mile Tasting Room, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Horror Adventure, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Under the Harvest Moon, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - BROWNWOOD

8:30 p.m. - Braydon Zink, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

8:30 p.m. - Live Comedy Show: Matt Ferrell, Wayne Morris and special guests, The Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 Hwy 84/183E - EARLY

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Edible Plant Hike, Abilene State Park, 150 Park Road 32 - TUSCOLA

9 a.m. - Center for Life Resources presents 5K Color Run, Riverside Park, 700 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - Moose Mountain Mornings, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

11 a.m. - Oktoberfest 2023, Sunnhaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

11:30 a.m. - Harry Potter-inspired Candle Making Class, Abilene Candle Co., 4417 Loop 322

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

1:30 p.m. - Chuseok: Korean Harvest Festival, Sunflour Café, 1205 Coggin Ave. - BROWNWOOD

2 p.m. - 501 Singles SIDO Tournament, Breakers Sports Bar, 1874 S. Clack St.

3 p.m. - Fellowship for Performing Arts "The Screwtape Letters", Abilene Civic Center auditorium, 1100 N. 6th St.

5:30 p.m. - Coleman Fall Cookie Decorating Class, Prickly Pear Coleman, 109 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

7 p.m. - The Crue Tribute Houston, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

7 p.m. - Callahan Divide with McKenna Kasowski, Matera Bar & Grill, 833 S. 1st St.

7 p.m. - Outta the Blue, Western Edge, 1841 S. Treadaway Blvd.

7:30 p.m. - The Bacon Brothers, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Ballet Magnificat "Deliver Us!: Brownwood, TX, Brownwood Lyric Theatre, 318 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Eric Logan, Sunnhaus Brewing, 344 Clark Road

8 p.m. - Live R&B, Hip-Hop, Rap concert with Lacy B, Abilene Christian Center, 3116 N. 1st St.

8 p.m. - The Remedy, The Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 Hwy 84/183E - EARLY

8:30 p.m. - Billy Mata and the Texas Tradition, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 107 Main St. - BLACKWELL

9 p.m. - 1999 Leggacy (Prince Tribute), Heff's Burgers, 4301 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Pumpkin Head Classic, Abilene Clay Sports, 1102 Spur 707E

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

6 p.m. - Day Nursery of Abilene 50th Anniversary Reunion and Homecoming event, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

Noon - San Angelo Revolution Film Festival, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave., and San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.

6:30 p.m. - Get Down Bingo Fridays, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.

8 p.m. - B.A.D. Improv Sci-Fi-Saga Premiere, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8:15 p.m. - San Angelo Central High School Mighty Bobcat Band new uniform reveal and public performance, San Angelo Stadium, 1919 Knickerbocker Road

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Suez Shrine annual Golf Tournament, Quicksand Golf Course, 2305 Pulliam St.

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

10 a.m. - Humane Society of Ballinger Adoption Event, Tractor Supply, 2021 Hutchins Ave. - BALLINGER

10 a.m. - Menard Spanish Colonial Heritage Day, Presidio de San Saba Historical Site, 191 Presidio Road - MENARD

11 a.m. - Belmore Baptist Church Community Cookout, 1214 S. Bell St.

1 p.m. - Second annual West Texas Dirt Riders Reunion, 9653 Ponderosa Lane

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5 p.m. - Martial Pint Oktoberfest, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

6 p.m. - Concho Valley Food Truck Festival, Concho Valley Farmers Market pavilion, 609 S. Oakes St.

6 p.m. - Still Standing Art Show, The Bearded Barista, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

6 p.m. - Fly Gap Wine Club Launch Party Dinner, Fly Gap Winery, 117 N. Spring St. - MASON

6 p.m. - 2-year Anniversary, Ochoa's Tires, 1934 N. Main St. - JUNCTION

8 p.m. - B.A.D. Improv Sci-Fi-Saga Premiere, Be Theatre, 82 Gillis St.

8:30 p.m. - Love is Blind, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - The Old Hat Band, Bunkers Bar & Grille, 3301 Riverside Golf Course Road

9 p.m. - Evoluzion, The Penny Tap House, 2412 College Hills Blvd.

SUNDAY

11 a.m. - 80s Brunch Party, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

1 p.m. - Pinball tournament, Glitches Arcade, 19 E. Concho Ave.

5 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Dance Floor 101, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.